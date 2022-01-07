Upper West Side bakeries you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Upper West Side

Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
Christmas Tree Cookies$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
Green Olive & Za'atar Stick$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Orwashers UWS
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Zabar's Babka$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Zabar’s
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

200 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (3787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Billy's Bakery image

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
More about Billy's Bakery
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

561 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Barachou image

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
Chestnut Couronne$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.
More about Barachou

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston