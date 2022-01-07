Upper West Side bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Upper West Side
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Pain Au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our flaky butter croissant is made with 100% imported French butter and filled with chocolate batons.
|Christmas Tree Cookies
|$3.00
Christmas Tree sugar cookies decorated with icing, complete with sprinkle ornaments!
|Green Olive & Za'atar Stick
|$3.75
The perfect portable snack with a kick of zaatar and briny olives
More about Zabar’s
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$13.99
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
|Zabar's Babka
|$5.99
Two Slices of the Best NYC Babka, Available Warmed up, in Cinnamon or Chocolate
More about Magnolia Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
200 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Billy's Bakery
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Crowd Pleaser Cupcake
|$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
|Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract. Frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
|Choco/Choco Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
More about Barachou
Barachou
449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
|Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
|Chestnut Couronne
|$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.