Salmon in Upper West Side

Bagel, Salmon & Spread image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel, Salmon & Spread$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Burger$21.00
Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli w/ frys
More about Thyme & Tonic
Salmon Greek Salad image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Greek Salad$18.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
More about Friedmans West
Grilled Salmon image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Sauteed Spinach, Rosemary New Potatoes
More about Osteria Cotta
Sesame Salmon Salad image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Salad$19.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
More about Friedman's
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon with Mushrooms$33.00
roasted mushroom & leek puree, oyster mushrooms, cipollini onion, crispy swiss chard & salsify
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

