Salmon in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve salmon
More about Modern B&B / Arba
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Bagel, Salmon & Spread
|$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
More about Thyme & Tonic
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Salmon Burger
|$21.00
Watercress, Avocado, Horseradish Aioli w/ frys
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Salmon Greek Salad
|$18.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
More about Osteria Cotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Sauteed Spinach, Rosemary New Potatoes
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Sesame Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
More about Nice Matin
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette