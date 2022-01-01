Crispy chicken in Upper West Side
Upper West Side restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SUGAR BAR
254 West 72nd Street, New York
|Crispy Chicken
|$19.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Crispy Half Chicken
|$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce