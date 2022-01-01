Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Upper West Side

Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Upper West Side restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SUGAR BAR image

 

SUGAR BAR

254 West 72nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$19.00
Choice of two sides from the following:
Collard Greens, Rice & Beans, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni & Cheese or Sautéed Spinach.
More about SUGAR BAR
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$21.00
spicy buttermilk boneless chicken, fire sauce, celery hearts, bleu cheese, sesame bun, fries
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Half Chicken$17.00
With curried rice, egg, onion, cashew nut and sweet chili sauce
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano

