SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

3556 St Johns Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Salmon Salad$16.00
crispy shiitake, red onion, warm lentils + bacon, marinated tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette
Skirt Steak Salad$16.00
marinated tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy potato straws on field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
warm pumpkin seed crusted goat cheese medallions, fresh berries, red onion on field greens with raspberry vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
carrots, celery, red onion, provolone + sprouts on ciabatta
Cowford Ground Burger$17.00
smoked cheddar, field greens, marinated tomatoes + garlic aioli on brioche
Salmon BLT$17.00
pancetta bacon, field greens, smoked tomato remoulade, marinated tomatoes on focaccia
Grilled Brie$13.50
roasted garlic, sour cherry preserves and fresh bread
Sweet Potato-Red Pepper Soup$4.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
red grapes, pecans, romaine lettuce + havarti-dill cheese in a grilled flour tortilla
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
house marinated in coconut-thai spices, fresh mango salsa and creamy oriental dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3556 St Johns Ave

Jacksonville FL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 pm
