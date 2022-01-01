Biscottis
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
3556 St Johns Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3556 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Grounds & Company
Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!
MOJO No. 4
MOJO no. 4 in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood is our fourth location, which opened in 2011. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Restaurant Orsay
Come in and enjoy!
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!