Blackbeard's Too

Located in Ingleside, Tx
Blackbeard's Too opened in 06 after many successful years at our flag ship location in Corpus Christi. Serving cold drinks and great food, we always look forward to serving our lovely customers.
SEAFOOD • GRILL

2753 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1431 reviews)

Alfredo$9.99
Chicken Fried STEAK$12.99
Seafood Queso$10.99
Hush Puppies$5.99
Combo - 3 Item$10.99
Build Ur Burger$7.99
Combo - 2 Item$9.99
BB's OWN Burger$9.99
8 PC Shrimp$10.49
Shrimp & Fish Dinner$18.99
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2753 West Main Street

Ingleside TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
