Seafood
YOLA cocina mexicana YOLA Lamar Park

No reviews yet

3818 South Alameda Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Popular Items

Enchiladas Verdes
Queso Fundido
GUACAMOLE

Antojitos

Elote

$9.00

grilled corn on the cob, chipotle mayonnaise, tajin, cotija, cilantro

Agua Chile

$14.00

ceviche like shrimp in tomatillo, cilantro, lime, serrano water, cilantro chimichurri

Flautas de Res

$9.00

brisket, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, crema, avocado, queso fresco

Ostras Divorciadas

$12.00+

grilled oysters on the half shell, salsa rojo, salsa verde

Ostras Crudas

$12.00+

raw oysters on the half shell, onion, lime, cilantro, tomato, serrano, cucumber lime granita

Chicharron y Salsa

$8.00

pork belly, salsa verde, habanero salsa, salsa cafe

COCTEL DE CAMARÓN

$15.00

crab, shrimp, in tomato, lime, ketchup sauce with pico de gallo, oregano

SOPECITOS

$13.00

three corn cakes, refried black beans, chicken tinga, al pastor, asada

Queso Fundido

$10.00

queso asadero, chorizo mexicana, tortillas de maiz

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

avocado, pico de gallo, serrano, lime, tostadas

Nachos con Carne

$11.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.00

Sopa

Crema de Chile Poblano

$7.00+

Sopa Azteca (Tortilla Soup)

$7.00+

Small Fideo

$7.00

Caldo de Res

$12.00

Ensalada

Ensalada Mexicana

$13.00

baby kale and spinach, uncured chorizo, toasted pepitas, queso cotija, avocado, house vinaigrette

Grilled Chipotle Caesar

$12.00

grilled romaine lettuce, bolillo crouton, parmesan cheese, chipotle caesar dressing

Land

Pollo al Carbon

$17.00

grilled chicken quarter, achiote marinade

Mole Coloradito con Pollo

$20.00

chicken quarter, mole

Fajitas

$18.00+

Fideo con Pollo

$15.00

grilled chicken in fideo, tortillas

Sea

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.00

grilled shrimp, guajillo, chili de arbor, cilantro, lime

Pescado Divorciado

$28.00

whole red snapper, salsa rojo, salsa verde

Pescado Al Pastor

$22.00

sautéed cod, pastor marinade, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Robalo en Salsa Verde

$36.00

fried whole mediterranean sea bass, salsa verde

Taqueria

Birria

$15.00

sirloin + shank, queso asadero, onion, cilantro, consomé

Al Pastor

$15.00

pork, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, lime

Carnitas

$15.00

pork, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$15.00

pork, salsa verde, lettuce, cilantro

Asada

$15.00

steak, grilled onion, cilantro, queso fresco, lime

Chicken Tinga

$15.00

chicken, lettuce, crema, queso fresco on tostadas

Chicharrones

$15.00

fried chicharrones in brown salsa, grilled onion

Gobernador

$22.00

camarones a la diabla, tomato, onion, bell pepper, serrano, oaxacan cheese

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$22.00

certified angus beef fajita, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, queso asadero, american cheese 18

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

chicken fajita, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, queso asadero, american cheese 16

Camarones a la Diabla y Chorizo Quesadilla

$22.00

shrimp, chorizo, queso asadero 18

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

chorizo, queso asadero

Cheese Quesadillas

$12.00

Pan y Maiz

Pambazo

$14.00

bolillio roll dipped in guajillo sauce, chorizo and potato, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco

Torta

$14.00

asada, bolillio roll, refried black bean, mayonaise, avocado, queso fresco, lime 13

Flautas de Res

$13.00

brisket, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, crema, avocado, queso fresco 12

Gordita

$15.00

Choice of Al Pastor, Carnita, Puerco en Salsa Verde, Asada, Chicken Tinga, Chicharrones

Enchiladas

Enfrijoladas

$11.00

refried black bean, crema, queso fresco, onion

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion

Enmoladas

$13.00

mole enchiladas with chicken or queso fresco, queso fresco, onion 13

Enchiladas Tex Mex

$13.00

cheddar cheese, american cheese, ground beef sauce

Bebidas

Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweetened, Unsweetened

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade

Limonada

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

1 Liter. Mineral Water.

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Mexican Fanta Orange

$4.00

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Agua Fresca (Seasonal)

$4.50

Postres

Flan

$8.00

Carlotta de Limon

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$7.00

Corn Husk Meringue and Sweet Corn Mousse

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.00

Pan Dulce

$2.50

Tacos

Chorizo + Egg

$3.00

Ham + Egg

$3.00

Sausage + Egg

$3.00

Potato + Egg

$3.00

Bean + Egg

$3.00

Bacon + Egg

$3.00

Cactus + Egg

$3.00Out of stock

Chicharron + Egg

$4.00

Steak + Egg

$6.00

Plates

Migas con Huevo

$9.00

diced corn tortilla, egg, onion, jalapeño, refried beans, tortillas

Chilaquiles Divorciado

$9.00

tortilla chips, salsa rojo, salsa verde, two eggs, refried beans

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

tortillas, eggs, ranchero salsa, refried beans, potatos

Mollete

$9.00

bolillo roll, black refried beans, oaxaca cheese, fried egg, pico de Gallo

Enfrijoladas

$9.00

refried black bean, queso fresco, onion, potatos

Complimentos

Eggs (2)

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Potatos

$2.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Red

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Broadside Cabernet

$11.00+

Duckhorn Cabernet

$120.00

Montez Cab

$14.00

White

Stoller Chardonnay

$11.00+

Ricossa Moscato

$11.00+

Rose

$10.00+

Bubbles

Montefresco Prosecco

$9.00+

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Dom Perignon

$280.00

Mimosa Weekday

$10.00

Mimosa Weekday Carafe

$20.00

OP Brut

$36.00

Cocteles Creativos

YOLA Sol

$13.00

YOLA Rosa

$12.00

YOLA Violetta

$13.00

YOLA Negrola

$10.00

YOLA Noche

$12.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$13.00

Mole Manhattan

$11.00

YOLA Maiz

$11.00

Pineapple Pisco

$13.00

$8 Cocktail

$8.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

Holiday Cocktails

Michelada

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Cocteles Classico

Caipirinha

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

$5 Margarita Monday

$5.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhatten

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Brunch

Mimosa (Sunday)

$5.00

Mimosa Carafe (Sunday)

$10.00

Package

Sol

$5.25

Tecate

$5.25

Carta Blanca

$5.25

Estrella Jalisco

$5.25

Victoria

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Indio

$5.25

Yellow Rose Lone Pint

$8.00

Freetail Conserveza

$5.25

Woodchuck Sangria

$5.25

Four Corners Local Buzz

$5.25

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
hola, YOLA. We're taking it back to our favorite neighborhoods in Mexico City, with a chic and timeless dining room serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. Now Open in Lamar Park Shopping Center. From Ryan Rios and the creative team behind BKK thai kitchen + bar. Visit our sister restaurant, BKK, also in Lamar Park! Please follow us on Instagram + Facebook for updates at @YOLAcocinamexicana

3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

