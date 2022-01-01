Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
American
The Exchange
223 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order now for Curb Side Pick-up or choose Delivery through Door Dash or Uber Eats.
Location
224 N Mesquite St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
BKK thai kitchen + bar - Lamar Park
No Reviews
3850 South Alameda Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi
Water Street Oyster Bar
4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurant
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurant