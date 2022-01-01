The Exchange imageView gallery
Liquor

Belvedere

$7.25

Deep Eddy's - Lime

$6.25

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$6.25

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$6.25

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.25

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

$6.25

Dripping Springs

$6.25

Grey Goose

$7.25

Ketel One

$6.75

Smirnoff Tamarind

$6.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.25

Texas Pickle Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$6.25

Westernson Blueberry

$6.00

Westernson Cucumber

$6.00

Westernson Lime

$6.00

Westernson Peach

$6.00

Westernson Prickly Pear

$6.00

Westernson Raspberry

$6.00

Westernson Watermelon

$6.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.75

Hendrix

$7.25

Tanqueray

$6.75

Gray Whale

$9.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Bacardi

$6.25

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.25

Bacardi Limon

$6.25

Bumbu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$5.75

Cruzan Vanilla

$5.75

Malibu

$5.75Out of stock

Myers

$5.75

Parrot Bay Coconut

$5.25

Sailor's Jerry

$5.75

Well Rum

$3.00

Azul

$22.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Don Julio

$8.00

El Jimador Anejo

$5.75

El Jimador Silver

$5.75

Espolon

$6.75

Hornitos Anjeo

$8.25

Hornitos Repo

$8.25

Hornitos Silver

$7.75

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Mi Campo

$6.75

Patron

$10.00

Rejon Blanco

$5.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Basil Hayden

$8.75

Blanton's

$17.25

Bulleit 10yr

$16.50

Bulleit bourbon

$7.25

Bulleit Rye

$7.25

Crown

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Fireball

$3.75

Jack Daniel's

$6.25

Whiskey Wednesday

Jameson

$6.75

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.25

Jameson Orange

$6.75

Jim Beam

$5.75

Jim Beam Honey

$5.75

Maker's Mark

$6.75

Rebecca Creek

$8.25

Redemption High Rye

$7.25

Redemption Wheated

$11.00

Sheep Dog

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.75

Tullamore Dew

$7.25

Weller

$6.25

Wild Turkey 101

$7.25

Woodford Reserve

$9.25

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Chivas

$7.25

Dewar's 12 YR

$8.00

Dewar's White

$6.75

McAllen 12

$18.25

Monkey Shoulder

$7.50

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.25

Barenjager Honey

$6.50

Carolan's

$4.75

Chareau

$8.50

Cointreau

$6.75

Disarronno

$8.25

Frangelico

$5.75

Giffard Lychee

$6.25

Godiva

$6.75

Goldschlagger

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Henessey

$7.75

Jagermeister

$5.75

Kamora

$5.25

KEKE

$5.25

LIQ 43

$5.75

Midori

$5.25

Mozart Chocolate

$6.50

Pama

$6.25

Presidente

$5.25

Rumchata

$5.25

Rumpleminze

$6.00

St. Germain

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.75

Well Amaretto

$3.00

Well Cordial Full Shot

$3.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$9.00

Beach Day

$7.75

Blue Hawaiian

$6.75

Cosmopolitan

$7.25

Green Tea

$6.25

Hot Toddy

$5.00

House Margarita

$5.25

Hurricane

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$5.00

Kamikaze

$6.25

Lemon Drop

$6.25

Long Island

$9.00

Mac Melon

$7.75

Mai Tai

$7.25

Mimosa

$5.75

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$7.25

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Mudslide

$7.25

Purple Gecko

$6.25

Starfucker

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.75

White Russian

$6.75

Pirates Treasure

$5.00

Beer

Brazos Watermelon

$3.00

Dos XX 16oz

$3.00

Guiness 16oz

$3.00

Karbach Crawford 16oz

$3.00

Karbach Hoppadillo 16oz

$3.00

Karbach Love ST Citrus 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Karbach Love Street 16oz

$3.00

Kona Big Wave 16oz

$6.50Out of stock

Laguna Madre 16oz (Wt. Ale)

$3.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$3.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$3.00

Nueces

$3.00

Rebel Toad 16oz

$3.00

Shiner Draft 16oz

$3.00

SNAKE BITE

$3.00

Thirsty Goat 16oz

$3.00

Yuengling 16oz

$3.00

Yuengling Hershey Porter

$3.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.25

Raspberry Lager

AEC Blood Orange

$6.25

AEC Pineapple Can

$6.25

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.25

Angry Orchard Peach/Mango

$5.25

Bells 2 Hearted BTL

$5.75

Blue Moon BTL

$5.25

Bud Light BTL

$4.25

Budweiser BTL

$4.25

Coors Light BTL

$4.25

Corona BTL

$5.25

Corona Premier BTL

$5.25

Domestic Bucket (5)

$17.50

Dos XX BTL

$5.25

Fat Tire

$5.25

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Four Corners Local Buzz

$5.25

Guinness BTL

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25

High Noon

$8.00

Import Bucket (5)

$22.50

Kona big wave

$5.25

Kona hanalei

$5.25

Lonestar BTL

$3.25

Mexican-style lager with an ABV of 4.5%

M. H. Imperial Texan DBL IPA

$6.75

Magic Hat #9 BTL

$5.25

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.25

Miller Lite BTL

$4.25

Modelo BTL

$5.25

Newcastle Brown Ale BTL

$5.25

O'Douls BTL

$4.25

Pacifico

$5.25Out of stock

PBR Tall Boy

$3.25

Shiner BTL

$5.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale BTL

$5.50

Smirnoff Ice

$6.25

Sol BTL

$5.25

St Arnold Lawnmower BTL

$5.25

St Arnolds Sabroconut

$7.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.50

Victory Sour Monkey

$8.50

White Claw

$6.00

Angry Orchard 22oz

$7.00

Kona Wave 22oz

$7.50

Dos XX 22oz

$7.50

Guinness 22oz

$7.50

Karbach Crawford Bock 22oz

$6.75

Karbach Hoppadillo 22oz

$9.00

Karbach Love Street 22oz

$7.25

Karbach Strawberry 22oz

$7.25Out of stock

Laguna Madre 22oz (Wt. Ale)

$8.50

Love Street Citrus 22oz

$7.50

Michelob Ultra 22oz

$5.75

Miller Lite 22oz

$5.75

Nueces 22oz

$7.50

Rebel Toad 22oz

$9.25

Shiner 22oz

$7.75

Thirsty Goat 22oz

$7.50

Yuengling 22oz

$6.00

Yuengling Hershey 22oz

$9.00

Wine

Barefoot Bubbly BRUT

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.75

Barefoot Chard

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00

Barefoot Cab Sauv

$5.00

Champagne Bucket

$25.00

Wine Bucket

$20.00

KJ Chard BTTL

$20.00

KJ Cab BBTL

$20.00

Featured Cocktails

Bear & Bull

$5.00

Beermosa

$8.25

Bee’s Knees

$9.00

Corpus Christi Martini

$7.25

Drink of the week

$5.00

Featured $10

$10.00

Featured $6

$6.00

Featured $7

$7.00

Featured $8

$8.00

Featured $9

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jame-o-jito

$8.25

Long Drink - Cranberry

$6.25

Long Drink - Traditional

$6.25

Merica Lemonade

$4.00

Northern Lights

$10.00

Pink Cadillac Martini

$7.25

Pomegranate Mimosa

$7.25

Sidecar

$9.25

Signature Old Fashioned

$9.50

Spiked Lemonades

$6.25

Taste the Rainbow

$7.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.25

Very Berry Long Island (Ashley’s Alaskan L.I.T)

$8.25

Wig Out

$5.00

NEW Signature Drinks

Bees Knees

$9.00

Bumbo Banana Blast

$9.00

Cool as a Cucumber

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Ex Old Fashion

$11.00

Fuego Mango

$9.00

Island Mojito

$9.00

Jame-o-jito (Copy)

$8.25

Key Lime Martini

$11.00

Mac Melon

$9.00

Northern Lights

$10.00

Orange Dreamsicle

$8.00

Pink Hawaiiian

$10.00

Sneaky F'n Russian

$9.00

Snicker Martini

$11.00

Strawberry Express Martini

$11.00

Tito's Cranberry Mule

$9.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

SODA WATER

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.00

ORANGE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE

$2.00

REDBULL

$4.25

Kill Cliff CBD Orange Kush

$5.00

Fish Bowls

Blue Hawaiian Mini Fishbowl

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise Mini Fishbowl

$15.00

Adios MF*cker Mini Fishbowl

$15.00

Pink Lemonade Mini Fishbowl

$15.00

MISC MINI FISHBOWL

$15.00

Blue Hawaiian Large Fishbowl

$30.00

Tequila Sunrise Large Fishbowl

$30.00

Adios MF*cker Large Fishbowl

$30.00

Pink Lemonade Large Fishbowl

$30.00

MISC FISHBOWL

$30.00

Shots

Banana Liquado

$6.25

Blueberry Muffin

$5.75

CC Cactus

$6.75

Green Tea

$6.25

H-Bomb

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$6.25

JELLO SHOT 3 for $5

$5.00

JELLO SHOT Each

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Liquid Marijuana

$5.25

Mermaid Juice

$5.25

Mexican Candy

$6.25

Orange Tea

$6.25

Peanut Butter Car Bomb

$8.25

Purple Gecko

$5.25

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.75

SHOT-OF-THE-WEEK

$5.00

Sloppy Starburst

$6.25

Snicker Shot

$7.25

Starfucker

$6.75

Tuaca Bomb

$6.75

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$6.75

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

White Tea

$6.25

ToGo Drinks

Domestic 6 Pack

$18.00

Import 6 Pack

$24.00

ToGo Pouch Drinks

$7.00

SHAREABLES

Basket O Fries

$5.00

Beer Cheese Waffle Fries

$6.50

Deep Fried Bacon

$8.00

Festival Fries

$10.00

Fried Curds & Pickles

$8.00

House made pickles & curds fried to perfection served with a side of peppercorn ranch and honey mustard.

Frito Pie

$8.00

Jumbo Pretzels

$7.00

PB&J Pork Belly Skewer

$11.00Out of stock

Poutine Fries

$10.00

Redheads and Blondes

$7.00

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Thai Peanut Chicken Skewer

$9.00

BURGER'S

Classic Burger

$10.00

LoganLit Burger

$12.00

The Fat Daddy

$15.00

The Mushroom Cheese Explosion

$12.00

BURRITO'S

The Original w/ Waffle

$12.00

The X w/ Waffle

$12.00

The Yard Bird w/ Waffle

$12.00

SANDS

Avocado Bacon w/ Waffle

$12.00

Big Pig w/ Waffle

$12.00

French Dip w/ Waffle

$12.00

Logan's Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ chips

$10.00

The Colonel w/ Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Munchies Sandys

Cubano Kush

$10.00

OG Philly Mac

$10.00

TACOS

BEEF TACO

$2.50

Beef, fresco cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro, chiptole ranch on 4” corn tortilla

PORK TACO

$2.50

CHICKEN TACO

$2.50

MAHI TACO

$2.50

VEGGIE TACO

$2.50

Side Green Salsa

$0.50

TACOS PLATE

TACO TUESDAY PLATE

Texican Beef

$5.00

Texican Pork

$5.00

Texican Chicken

$5.00

Texican Mahi

$5.00

Texican Veggie

$5.00

SIDES

Side Salad

$3.00

Bowl O' Chili

$5.00

Side Cup O' Chili

$3.75

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Fried Pickles

$5.00

Side Cheese Curds

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Burger Patty

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Chicken

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Jalepenos

$0.75

Side Black Bean Salsa

$1.50

Side Pineapple Salsa

$1.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

Side Steak Gravy

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Peppercorn Ranch

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Pork

$2.00

Side Ham

$2.00

Side Philly Meat

$2.00

Side Rattlesnake Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Onion

$0.75

Side Sauteed Mushroom

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Extra Butter

$0.75

SWEETS

Cake Pop

$2.25

Cake Pop 1/2 dozen

$10.50Out of stock

FEATURED $8

$8.00

Fried Cheesecake Rolls

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Coconut Truffle Liquor Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Featured Dessert Slice

$5.00Out of stock

EVENTS

Chef Showdown Ticket

$10.00

Friday Feature Plate

$12.00

Restaurant Week 2 for $35

$35.00Out of stock

California Roll

$7.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$8.75

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.75

Wings Platter

Wings Platter

$12.00

1 pound of wings served with fries

Retail

Exchange Shirt

$20.00

Can Koozie

$3.00

Pint Koozie

$6.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

PandemiCC Shirt

$20.00
PandemiCC CD

PandemiCC CD

$20.00

A unique album to support Corpus Christi musicians.

Ex Hats

$25.00

PandemiCC VIP

$50.00

DTG Shirt

$25.00

Bandana

$4.00

Exchange Hoodie

$30.00

RATTLESNAKE SAUCE

$5.25Out of stock

Quart of pickles

$10.00

STICKER

$1.00

Games

Pool $5 Hr

$5.00

Event Tickets

Event Ticket $5

$5.00

Event Ticket $7

$7.00

Event Ticket $10

$10.00

Event Ticket $15

$15.00

Event Ticket $20

$20.00

Event Ticket $25

$25.00

Event Ticket $40 Art Wednesday

$40.00

Event Ticket $30

$30.00

Chef Showdown Ticket

$10.00

$10 Raffle

$10.00

#LITfest22 GA

$5.00

#LITfest22 VIP

$50.00

#LITfest22 GA day of

$10.00
The Exchange image

