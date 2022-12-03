- Home
- /
- Corpus Christi
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Hester's Café - Lamar Park
Hester's Café Lamar Park
482 Reviews
$$
3812 S Alameda
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Brunch
Blue Jack
Our California Blue Crab cake atop a toasted sourdough bread finished with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Cheesy B.E.A.T
Grilled sourdough toast layered with apple smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, grilled avocado, tomato and queso. Served with breakfast spuds.
Fancy Toast Goat Cheese
Whipped goat cheese, walnuts, chia seeds & honey drizzle with the optional add on of fresh Berries.
Monte Christi
A “Griddle Toast” sandwich with roasted turkey, ham and Swiss cheese nicely grilled and dusted with powder sugar. Served with honey mustard and a cup of fresh fruit.
My Fair Lady
Spinach, apple smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo and egg on sourdough bread. Served with our breakfast spuds.
Turkey Hash
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
Fancy Toast Avocado
Mashed avocado, arugula, red pepper flake & olive oil drizzle.
Eggs & All That Jazz
Anita O'Day
2 eggs over easy served on a bed of fresh spinach topped with black bean corn salsa, feta cheese, slice avocado and wheat toast.
Charlie Mingus
2 eggs with toast
Duke Ellington
2 eggs, 2 slices of apple smoked bacon and a choice of a single “Cloud Cake” or “Griddle Toast”
Ella Fitzgerald
4 eggs made-to-order served atop a Belgium waffle, 4 slices of apple smoked bacon, and a scoop of breakfast spuds.
Louie Armstrong
2 eggs with 3 slices of our apple smoked bacon, a scoop of our breakfast spuds, and toast.
Sonny Rollins
2 egg whites, cup of organic oatmeal with pecans, raisins and bananas, 2 vegetarian sausage patties and sliced tomatoes
From The Griddle
Cloud Cake Single
Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.
Cloud Cakes (2) Short Stack
Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.
Hester's Griddle Toast
Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Waffle Blueberry
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With fresh blueberries baked inside.
Waffle Chocolate Chip
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With chocolate chips baked inside.
Waffle Plain Jane
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
Waffle Texas Pecan
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.
Hester's Half Griddle
Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar.
Omelettes
Chinook Scramble
Smoked salmon and herb whipped goat cheese on a bed of arugula with diced red onions and tomatoes. Served with wheat toast
Corpusborg
Roasted chicken, onions, green chiles, tomato, and pepper jack cheese topped with avocado, and tomato salsa
Curlew
Apple smoked bacon, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, topped with a roasted red pepper sauce, and feta cheese.
El Campo Scramble
Apple smoked bacon, breakfast spuds, red bell peppers and jalapenos topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced tomatoes and green onions. Served with wheat toast.
Garden of Eaten
Roasted portobello mushrooms and spinach sautéed with seasonal veggies, topped with Havarti dill cheese.
Sunrise Bowls
Bowl Organic Oatmeal
A healthy cup of oats with toast. with additional toppings.
Cup Organic Oatmeal
A healthy cup of oats with toast. Topped with additional toppings!
House Made Granola
Topped with yogurt or your choice of milk and seasonal fresh berries.
Smoothie Bowl
Choose any smoothie from the menu and we will top it with granola, hemp seeds, fresh blueberries and strawberries
Ala Carte
Breakfast Meat
A side of one of our tasty breakfast meats to accompany your meal.
Side Toast
A slice of toast with butter and jam.
Side Avocado
A nice fresh sliced avocado quarter.
Breakfast Spuds
Seasoned just right.
Sweet Potatoes
A hash of sweet potatoes cooked with red peppers and onions.
Side Queso
Smooth and creamy white cheese with cilantro and tomatoes cooked in.
Fruit Cup
A nice medley of seasonal fresh fruit.
One Egg
We use fresh cage free brown eggs. Cooked the way you like!
Side Salad
Spring greens tossed in our house made Balsamic dressing.
Lunch Special
Salads
Swinney Switch
House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens
Cobb
House roasted chicken, apple smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, chives, romaine, chopped and tossed with our chive buttermilk dressing
Gulf Coast
Blackened Gulf Coast Shrimp, half of a grilled romaine heart, topped with sweet corn, diced bell pepper, tomatoes, avocado and red onion served with a cumin lime vinaigrette.
Hannah Savannah Salad
A scoop of our signature chicken salad, loaded with pecans, celery and grapes tossed in our house made poppy seed dressing. Served over a fresh bed of greens.
Chop Caesar
Grilled romaine hearts chopped and tossed with diced tomatoes, red onions, chives and Parmesan Reggiano, with house made croutons and Caesar dressing
Garden Salad
Leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, sprouts, house made croutons and house balsamic dressing.
Harvest Salad
Springs greens, Granny Smith apples, toasted walnuts, our signature house made Cranberry Orange granola, Gorgonzola cheese and our house Balsamic dressing.
Sandwiches
The Cubano Sandwich
House roasted pulled pork, Gouda cheese, leaf lettuce, red onions and "Gran's" pickled squash with a garlic chive aioli on pressed Torta bread
ATE Club
Avocado, arugula, tomato, vegan eggplant "bacon", garlic aioli on wheat bread with melted provolone cheese on top.
California Crab Cake
Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.
Blue Sky
Vegetarian quinoa black bean burger topped with arugula, avocado, tomato and cilantro with a cumin lime vinaigrette on toasted Torta bread
The Natural
Goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, sprouts and spinach on our house artisan bread.
Laguna Club
House roasted turkey, honey smoked ham and apple smoked bacon served on sourdough bread woth mayo, lettuce & tomato topped with provolone cheese and a side of honey mustard
Paninis
Texas Wave
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta
Villa St. Jacques
House roasted chicken, honey smoked ham, Swiss cheese and spring greens with a pesto-mayo on pressed focaccia bread.
Primo Reuben
House made corn beef, Genoa Salami, horseradish mustard, pickle slaw, Swiss and Havarti dill cheese on grilled rye bread
The Cubano Panini
House roasted pulled pork, Gouda cheese, lettuce, red onions and “Gran´s” pickled squash with a garlic chive aioli on pressed Torta bread
Soup Of The Day
Cup Signature Chicken Tortilla
Our signature house made Tortilla soup made daily.
Bowl Signature Chicken Tortilla
Our signature house made Chicken Tortilla soup made daily.
Cup Daily Creation
Monday: Roasted Broccoli Cheese Tuesday: Wild Mushroom Wednesday: Tomato Bisque Thursday: Poblano Chowder Friday: Italian Vegetable Saturday: Chefs Choice
Bowl Daily Creation
Monday: Roasted Broccoli Cheese Tuesday: Wild Mushroom Wednesday: Tomato Bisque Thursday: Poblano Chowder Friday: Italian Vegetable Saturday: Chefs Choice
Add Petite Garden Salad
Spring greens, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made pecans topped with our house balsamic dressing and sliced red onions.
Quiche
Pasta
Carmen
A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.
Victoria
Roasted Portabella mushrooms, red bell peppers, zucchini, asparagus, red onions, and garlic all sautéed together, then tossed with bowtie pasta, sundried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Mat's Mac n Cheese
3 cheese mac with bacon
Bowls
Mediterranean Bowl
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
Gratitude Bowl
Ancient grains, miso glazed sweet potatoes, roasted portabella mushrooms, kale pesto, avocado, marinated chili cucumbers, hemp seeds and arugula
Mission Bowl
Black beans, roasted corn, avocado, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, kale and quinoa tossed in a cilantro citrus vinaigrette with Cojita cheese and turmeric pumpkin seeds.
Ala Carte
Breakfast
Scram B+T
One egg, one bacon slice and toast. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Cloud Cake
Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Hester's Griddle Toast
Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Lunch
Turkey Cheddar
Turkey and Cheddar cheese lightly grilled panini style. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
PB & J
Peanut Butter and Jelly lightly toasted on the panini grill. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese lightly toasted on the panini grill. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kids Mac Cheese with a strawberry and a drink.
Ham & Cheddar
Ham and Cheddar Cheese lightly grilled Panini style. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.
Coffee
Espresso
Latte
Our espresso topped with steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Our espresso topped with part steamed milk and part foam.
Hester's Latte
This is our signature house latte. Made with a combination of Vanilla and Hazelnut syrup. Topped with whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Mocha Latte
A traditional latte with the addition of our Chocolate sauce. Topped with whip cream and a drizzle of Chocolate sauce over the top.
Caramel Latte
A traditional latte with the addition of a sweet caramel sauce. Topped with whip cream and a caramel drizzle.
Americano
Espresso shots and hot water.
Double Espresso
Two shots of straight espresso. Best to drink in a short house cup while sitting in the café. Also served in a 8oz cup to go.
Cortado
Made in a short 8oz cup our Cortado is two shots of espresso topped with a foamy steamed milk.
Seasonal Latte
Our house latte with the addition of seasonal flavors and lots of fresh whip cream. Call for our seasonal Flavor.
Frappes
Hot Tea
Smoothies
Tea & More
MORNING PASTRIES
Berry Good Muffin
Our Vegan muffin. Filled with Blueberries and Raspberries!
Blueberry Muffin
Our take on a classic. Stuffed with blueberries and finished with an almond flour & cinnamon streusel.
Coffee Cake Muffin
Cinnamon and chocolate swirled into the batter and topped with our Almond & Cinnamon streusel finished with a sprinkle of Coco.
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Cranberries and oranges fill this delightful muffin. We finish it with a drizzle of our orange glaze.
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Strawberry Cream Scone
Chocolate Pecan Scone
Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin Pecan Bread
Biscuit & Jam
Pumpkin Scone
COOKIES
Chocolate Chip
Our chocolate chip cookie is filled with lots of chocolate chips, pecans and walnuts.
Iced Cookie
Shortbread cookies iced with unique and fun seasonal designs. These are sure to brighten your day.
Lemon Sand Dune
Lemon sugar cookie iced with a lemon glaze.
Oatmeal Raisin
A classic cookie with an amazing flavor.
Peanut Butter Cookie
This is our five ingredient cookie! No flour!
Chocolate Ginger Cookie
Seasonal
Oreo's
Chocolate Bomb
CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE
Berry Cheese Cake
Graham cracker crust with our vanilla cheesecake topped with seasonal berries and a strawberry glaze.
Black Forest Cheese Cake
Chocolate Chunk Cookie bottom, Vanilla Cheesecake, Cherry Pie & fresh Whip Cream.
Triple Chocolate Cheese Cake
Oreo cookie bottom, creamy chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate curls and chocolate chips.
Elvis Cheese Cake
Peanut Butter Cookie Crust, Banana Cheesecake topped with Chocolate Ganache. *Please note items are made in a bakery around flour.
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Our lemon cookie bottom, creamy blueberry cheesecake topped with our lemon curd.
White Raspberry Cheese Cake
Graham cracker bottom, creamy white chocolate cheesecake topped with our Raspberry sauce and white chocolate curls.
Turtle Cheesecake
Our nutty chocolate chip bottom with our creamy vanilla cheesecake, covered in our chocolate ganache and coated in our signature turtle mix. Drizzled with caramel and chocolate.
German Chocolate Cheesecake
PIES by the Slice & TARTS
Chocolate Pie
Crip tart shell filled with a silky smooth chocolate topped with lots of fresh whip cream and chocolate curls.
Coconut Pie
We start with a coconut pastry dough, then a coconut custard filling that is topped with fresh whip cream, more coconut and white chocolate curls.
Key Lime Pie
One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.
Lemon Tart
Crip tart shell filled with our lemon cream topped garnished with whip cream and blueberries or topped with Meringue and berries.
Fruit Tart
Crisp tart shell filled with our creamy vanilla cream topped with fresh berries.
Mango Tart
BROWNIES & BARS
CUPCAKES
Mugs/Stickers
Silly Pints
House Crafted Coffee
FLAVOR COFFEE
Texas Pecan
A superior blend of coffee spiked with pecan flavoring. Perfect cup of Texas.
Jamaican Me Crazy
Kahlua and vanilla cream combined with the sweetness of creamy caramel.
Grand Reverence
A lavish flavor creation of chocolate, hazelnut and coconut.
German Chocolate
Chocolate and coconut with a touch of dark roast. If you love the cake you'll love this.
Snickerdoodle
We have blended the spicy flavors of cinnamon and hazelnut for a smooth aromatic coffee.
Cinnamon Chocolate Almond
Blend of spicy cinnamon, creamy chocolate and smooth almonds makes this coffee an exception. The aroma is truly divine.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We are a locally owned and operated bakery café & coffee bar with two locations here in the coastal bend. Give us a try your sure to enjoy!
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411