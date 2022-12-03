BG picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Hester's Café Lamar Park

482 Reviews

$$

3812 S Alameda

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Laguna Club
Texas Wave
Carmen

Brunch

Blue Jack

Blue Jack

$14.59

Our California Blue Crab cake atop a toasted sourdough bread finished with 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Cheesy B.E.A.T

Cheesy B.E.A.T

$11.49

Grilled sourdough toast layered with apple smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, grilled avocado, tomato and queso. Served with breakfast spuds.

Fancy Toast Goat Cheese

Fancy Toast Goat Cheese

$7.29

Whipped goat cheese, walnuts, chia seeds & honey drizzle with the optional add on of fresh Berries.

Monte Christi

Monte Christi

$12.89

A “Griddle Toast” sandwich with roasted turkey, ham and Swiss cheese nicely grilled and dusted with powder sugar. Served with honey mustard and a cup of fresh fruit.

My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady

$10.29

Spinach, apple smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo and egg on sourdough bread. Served with our breakfast spuds.

Turkey Hash

Turkey Hash

$11.49

House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.

Fancy Toast Avocado

Fancy Toast Avocado

$7.29

Mashed avocado, arugula, red pepper flake & olive oil drizzle.

Eggs & All That Jazz

Anita O'Day

Anita O'Day

$8.29

2 eggs over easy served on a bed of fresh spinach topped with black bean corn salsa, feta cheese, slice avocado and wheat toast.

Charlie Mingus

Charlie Mingus

$4.29

2 eggs with toast

Duke Ellington

Duke Ellington

$9.29

2 eggs, 2 slices of apple smoked bacon and a choice of a single “Cloud Cake” or “Griddle Toast”

Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald

$14.59

4 eggs made-to-order served atop a Belgium waffle, 4 slices of apple smoked bacon, and a scoop of breakfast spuds.

Louie Armstrong

Louie Armstrong

$8.59

2 eggs with 3 slices of our apple smoked bacon, a scoop of our breakfast spuds, and toast.

Sonny Rollins

Sonny Rollins

$10.29

2 egg whites, cup of organic oatmeal with pecans, raisins and bananas, 2 vegetarian sausage patties and sliced tomatoes

From The Griddle

Cloud Cake Single

Cloud Cake Single

$5.49

Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.

Cloud Cakes (2) Short Stack

Cloud Cakes (2) Short Stack

$8.29

Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes.

Hester's Griddle Toast

Hester's Griddle Toast

$8.29

Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Waffle Blueberry

Waffle Blueberry

$9.79

Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With fresh blueberries baked inside.

Waffle Chocolate Chip

$9.79

Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With chocolate chips baked inside.

Waffle Plain Jane

Waffle Plain Jane

$8.29

Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!

Waffle Texas Pecan

$9.79

Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle! With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.

Hester's Half Griddle

$4.50

Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Omelettes

Chinook Scramble

Chinook Scramble

$11.49

Smoked salmon and herb whipped goat cheese on a bed of arugula with diced red onions and tomatoes. Served with wheat toast

Corpusborg

Corpusborg

$10.29

Roasted chicken, onions, green chiles, tomato, and pepper jack cheese topped with avocado, and tomato salsa

Curlew

Curlew

$10.49

Apple smoked bacon, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, topped with a roasted red pepper sauce, and feta cheese.

El Campo Scramble

El Campo Scramble

$9.99

Apple smoked bacon, breakfast spuds, red bell peppers and jalapenos topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced tomatoes and green onions. Served with wheat toast.

Garden of Eaten

Garden of Eaten

$10.99

Roasted portobello mushrooms and spinach sautéed with seasonal veggies, topped with Havarti dill cheese.

Sunrise Bowls

Bowl Organic Oatmeal

Bowl Organic Oatmeal

$5.29

A healthy cup of oats with toast. with additional toppings.

Cup Organic Oatmeal

Cup Organic Oatmeal

$3.89

A healthy cup of oats with toast. Topped with additional toppings!

House Made Granola

House Made Granola

$9.29

Topped with yogurt or your choice of milk and seasonal fresh berries.

Smoothie Bowl

Smoothie Bowl

$9.49

Choose any smoothie from the menu and we will top it with granola, hemp seeds, fresh blueberries and strawberries

Ala Carte

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

A side of one of our tasty breakfast meats to accompany your meal.

Side Toast

$2.00

A slice of toast with butter and jam.

Side Avocado

$2.00

A nice fresh sliced avocado quarter.

Breakfast Spuds

$3.00

Seasoned just right.

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

A hash of sweet potatoes cooked with red peppers and onions.

Side Queso

$4.00

Smooth and creamy white cheese with cilantro and tomatoes cooked in.

Fruit Cup

$3.29

A nice medley of seasonal fresh fruit.

One Egg

$2.00

We use fresh cage free brown eggs. Cooked the way you like!

Side Salad

$2.00

Spring greens tossed in our house made Balsamic dressing.

Lunch Special

1/2 Chef Created Sandwich with a Cup Soup

$9.59

We create daily a unique sandwich and pair it with our soup to keep your lunch ritual fresh and ever changing.

Salads

Swinney Switch

Swinney Switch

$10.69

House roasted turkey breast, apple smoked bacon, black bean corn salsa, pepper jack cheese, red chili pecans, with Avocado-Texas ranch dressing over a bed of spring greens

Cobb

Cobb

$10.89

House roasted chicken, apple smoked bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, sliced egg, chives, romaine, chopped and tossed with our chive buttermilk dressing

Gulf Coast

Gulf Coast

$13.99

Blackened Gulf Coast Shrimp, half of a grilled romaine heart, topped with sweet corn, diced bell pepper, tomatoes, avocado and red onion served with a cumin lime vinaigrette.

Hannah Savannah Salad

Hannah Savannah Salad

$8.49

A scoop of our signature chicken salad, loaded with pecans, celery and grapes tossed in our house made poppy seed dressing. Served over a fresh bed of greens.

Chop Caesar

Chop Caesar

$8.59

Grilled romaine hearts chopped and tossed with diced tomatoes, red onions, chives and Parmesan Reggiano, with house made croutons and Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.29

Leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, sprouts, house made croutons and house balsamic dressing.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$9.89

Springs greens, Granny Smith apples, toasted walnuts, our signature house made Cranberry Orange granola, Gorgonzola cheese and our house Balsamic dressing.

Sandwiches

The Cubano Sandwich

The Cubano Sandwich

$10.49

House roasted pulled pork, Gouda cheese, leaf lettuce, red onions and "Gran's" pickled squash with a garlic chive aioli on pressed Torta bread

ATE Club

ATE Club

$9.99Out of stock

Avocado, arugula, tomato, vegan eggplant "bacon", garlic aioli on wheat bread with melted provolone cheese on top.

California Crab Cake

California Crab Cake

$14.59

Our signature blue crab cake with roasted poblanos and corn on grilled ciabatta bread with a chipotle mayo, avocado, sprouts and tomatoes.

Blue Sky

Blue Sky

$9.89

Vegetarian quinoa black bean burger topped with arugula, avocado, tomato and cilantro with a cumin lime vinaigrette on toasted Torta bread

The Natural

The Natural

$10.29

Goat cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, sprouts and spinach on our house artisan bread.

Laguna Club

Laguna Club

$10.79

House roasted turkey, honey smoked ham and apple smoked bacon served on sourdough bread woth mayo, lettuce & tomato topped with provolone cheese and a side of honey mustard

Paninis

Texas Wave

Texas Wave

$10.79

House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta

Villa St. Jacques

Villa St. Jacques

$10.59

House roasted chicken, honey smoked ham, Swiss cheese and spring greens with a pesto-mayo on pressed focaccia bread.

Primo Reuben

Primo Reuben

$10.99

House made corn beef, Genoa Salami, horseradish mustard, pickle slaw, Swiss and Havarti dill cheese on grilled rye bread

The Cubano Panini

The Cubano Panini

$10.49

House roasted pulled pork, Gouda cheese, lettuce, red onions and “Gran´s” pickled squash with a garlic chive aioli on pressed Torta bread

Soup Of The Day

Cup Signature Chicken Tortilla

Cup Signature Chicken Tortilla

$4.99

Our signature house made Tortilla soup made daily.

Bowl Signature Chicken Tortilla

Bowl Signature Chicken Tortilla

$5.99

Our signature house made Chicken Tortilla soup made daily.

Cup Daily Creation

Cup Daily Creation

$4.99

Monday: Roasted Broccoli Cheese Tuesday: Wild Mushroom Wednesday: Tomato Bisque Thursday: Poblano Chowder Friday: Italian Vegetable Saturday: Chefs Choice

Bowl Daily Creation

Bowl Daily Creation

$5.99

Monday: Roasted Broccoli Cheese Tuesday: Wild Mushroom Wednesday: Tomato Bisque Thursday: Poblano Chowder Friday: Italian Vegetable Saturday: Chefs Choice

Add Petite Garden Salad

Add Petite Garden Salad

$4.00

Spring greens, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made pecans topped with our house balsamic dressing and sliced red onions.

Quiche

Monterrey Quiche

Monterrey Quiche

Canadian bacon, green chiles, Monterrrey Jack, green onions.

Devonshire Quiche

Devonshire Quiche

Spinach, Swiss & ricotta cheese topped with Roma tomatoes.

Special Quiche

Pasta

Carmen

Carmen

$12.29

A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.

Victoria

Victoria

$12.29

Roasted Portabella mushrooms, red bell peppers, zucchini, asparagus, red onions, and garlic all sautéed together, then tossed with bowtie pasta, sundried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Mat's Mac n Cheese

Mat's Mac n Cheese

$10.29

3 cheese mac with bacon

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.29

Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.

Gratitude Bowl

Gratitude Bowl

$11.29

Ancient grains, miso glazed sweet potatoes, roasted portabella mushrooms, kale pesto, avocado, marinated chili cucumbers, hemp seeds and arugula

Mission Bowl

Mission Bowl

$11.29

Black beans, roasted corn, avocado, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, kale and quinoa tossed in a cilantro citrus vinaigrette with Cojita cheese and turmeric pumpkin seeds.

Ala Carte

Side Salad

$2.00

Spring greens tossed in our house made Balsamic dressing.

Side Chips

$2.00

Hard to stop once you start.

Breakfast

Scram B+T

$5.25

One egg, one bacon slice and toast. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Cloud Cake

$5.25

Our fluffy buttermilk ricotta pancakes. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Hester's Griddle Toast

$5.25

Fresh baked Challah bread dunked in an egg batter with spices known only by Hester, encrusted with cinnamon and sugar. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Lunch

Turkey Cheddar

$5.25

Turkey and Cheddar cheese lightly grilled panini style. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

PB & J

$5.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly lightly toasted on the panini grill. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese lightly toasted on the panini grill. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.25

Kids Mac Cheese with a strawberry and a drink.

Ham & Cheddar

$5.25

Ham and Cheddar Cheese lightly grilled Panini style. Comes with a strawberry and a drink.

Coffee

TOGO Coffee

$2.25+

Hester's Signature Best or our daily flavor. You choice when you take this cup to go.

Bottomless Coffee

Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Stay a while and enjoy one of our Signature coffees in our bottomless house mug.

Cold Brew

$4.00

On tap and made in house.

Espresso

Latte

$4.25+

Our espresso topped with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Our espresso topped with part steamed milk and part foam.

Hester's Latte

$5.00+

This is our signature house latte. Made with a combination of Vanilla and Hazelnut syrup. Topped with whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

A traditional latte with the addition of our Chocolate sauce. Topped with whip cream and a drizzle of Chocolate sauce over the top.

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

A traditional latte with the addition of a sweet caramel sauce. Topped with whip cream and a caramel drizzle.

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shots and hot water.

Double Espresso

$3.00

Two shots of straight espresso. Best to drink in a short house cup while sitting in the café. Also served in a 8oz cup to go.

Cortado

$3.50

Made in a short 8oz cup our Cortado is two shots of espresso topped with a foamy steamed milk.

Seasonal Latte

$5.75+

Our house latte with the addition of seasonal flavors and lots of fresh whip cream. Call for our seasonal Flavor.

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

Caramel blended with espresso, milk and ice. Topped with whip cream and a drizzle of caramel..

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Our chocolate blended with espresso, milk and ice. Topped with fresh whip cream and a drizzle of chocolate.

Hot Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Spiced Tea with steamed milk topped with fresh whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Chamomile or French Lemon Ginger

Green Tea

$3.00

Classic Gunpowder or Moroccan Mint

Black Tea

$3.00

Classic Black, English Breakfast or Earl Grey

Smoothies

Tropical Storm

$6.50

Strawberry, mango, coconut and pineapple blended with a little yogurt.

Monkey Berry

$6.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana blended with apple, honey and yogurt.

Blue Mango

$6.50

Blueberries, Mango, Banana, Coconut blended with Oatmilk.

Tea & More

Bottled Water

$2.50

ToPo Chico

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

MORNING PASTRIES

Berry Good Muffin

$4.00

Our Vegan muffin. Filled with Blueberries and Raspberries!

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Our take on a classic. Stuffed with blueberries and finished with an almond flour & cinnamon streusel.

Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon and chocolate swirled into the batter and topped with our Almond & Cinnamon streusel finished with a sprinkle of Coco.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

Cranberries and oranges fill this delightful muffin. We finish it with a drizzle of our orange glaze.

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00

Strawberry Cream Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Pecan Scone

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Pumpkin Pecan Bread

$3.29

Biscuit & Jam

$4.00

Pumpkin Scone

$4.00

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Our chocolate chip cookie is filled with lots of chocolate chips, pecans and walnuts.

Iced Cookie

$3.50

Shortbread cookies iced with unique and fun seasonal designs. These are sure to brighten your day.

Lemon Sand Dune

$2.75

Lemon sugar cookie iced with a lemon glaze.

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.75

A classic cookie with an amazing flavor.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

This is our five ingredient cookie! No flour!

Chocolate Ginger Cookie

$2.75

Seasonal

Oreo's

$3.00

Chocolate Bomb

$1.50

CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE

Berry Cheese Cake

Berry Cheese Cake

$7.50

Graham cracker crust with our vanilla cheesecake topped with seasonal berries and a strawberry glaze.

Black Forest Cheese Cake

Black Forest Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie bottom, Vanilla Cheesecake, Cherry Pie & fresh Whip Cream.

Triple Chocolate Cheese Cake

Triple Chocolate Cheese Cake

$7.00

Oreo cookie bottom, creamy chocolate cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache, chocolate curls and chocolate chips.

Elvis Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie Crust, Banana Cheesecake topped with Chocolate Ganache. *Please note items are made in a bakery around flour.

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.50

Our lemon cookie bottom, creamy blueberry cheesecake topped with our lemon curd.

White Raspberry Cheese Cake

$7.00

Graham cracker bottom, creamy white chocolate cheesecake topped with our Raspberry sauce and white chocolate curls.

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.50

Our nutty chocolate chip bottom with our creamy vanilla cheesecake, covered in our chocolate ganache and coated in our signature turtle mix. Drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

German Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

PIES by the Slice & TARTS

Chocolate Pie

$5.50

Crip tart shell filled with a silky smooth chocolate topped with lots of fresh whip cream and chocolate curls.

Coconut Pie

Coconut Pie

$5.50

We start with a coconut pastry dough, then a coconut custard filling that is topped with fresh whip cream, more coconut and white chocolate curls.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Crip tart shell filled with our lemon cream topped garnished with whip cream and blueberries or topped with Meringue and berries.

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$6.00

Crisp tart shell filled with our creamy vanilla cream topped with fresh berries.

Mango Tart

$6.00Out of stock

BROWNIES & BARS

Carrot Cake

$4.25

A tropical version with pineapple, carrot, coconut and macadamia nuts.

Texas Turbo Brownie

$4.25

An espresso infused brownie finished with a praline pecan topping.

CUPCAKES

CUPCAKE

$3.25

BREADS

Artisan Loaf

Artisan Loaf

$8.00

Our house made sourdough bread.

Mugs/Stickers

Hand made ceramic mug created just for us. Made in the US.
Mugs

Mugs

$20.00

Hand made ceramic mug created just for us. Made in the US.

Sticker

$2.50

Silly Pints

Silicone travel mug in fun and exciting colors.
Silly Pints

Silly Pints

$20.00

Silicone travel mug in fun and exciting colors.

House Crafted Coffee

Hester's Best

$14.99

Medium bodied, balanced earthy and smooth.

Decaf

$14.99

Light bodied, vibrant, smooth and mild.

FLAVOR COFFEE

Texas Pecan

$14.99

A superior blend of coffee spiked with pecan flavoring. Perfect cup of Texas.

Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.99

Kahlua and vanilla cream combined with the sweetness of creamy caramel.

Grand Reverence

$14.99

A lavish flavor creation of chocolate, hazelnut and coconut.

German Chocolate

$14.99

Chocolate and coconut with a touch of dark roast. If you love the cake you'll love this.

Snickerdoodle

$14.99

We have blended the spicy flavors of cinnamon and hazelnut for a smooth aromatic coffee.

Cinnamon Chocolate Almond

$14.99

Blend of spicy cinnamon, creamy chocolate and smooth almonds makes this coffee an exception. The aroma is truly divine.

Granola

Granola

$10.00+

Cranberries, orange, sunflower seeds, coconut, almonds and oats with a touch of honey.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated bakery café & coffee bar with two locations here in the coastal bend. Give us a try your sure to enjoy!

Location

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hester's Café - 6 Points
orange starNo Reviews
1714 Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78404
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
BKK thai kitchen + bar - Lamar Park
orange starNo Reviews
3850 South Alameda Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Taste at 555 LLC - Taste at 555 - Tower II
orange star4.8 • 179
555 North Carancahua Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Stingers Coffee - Southside
orange star4.8 • 168
7042 S. Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000588 - Corpus Christi
orange star4.5 • 2
5425 S. Padre Island Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
BUS - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 352
702 N Chaparral CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston