Barbeque
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Taste at 555 LLC Taste at 555 - Tower II

179 Reviews

$$

555 North Carancahua Street

Ste 020

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

KOLACHES

BRISKET COLBY JACK

$4.62

SPICY BRISKET PEPPER JACK

$4.62

PULLED PORK & SMOKED GOUDA

$4.62

HAM & SWISS

$4.62

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$4.62

CHORIZO AND EGG

$4.62

SAUSAGE PATTY & CHEESE

$4.62

PIG n a BLANKET

$4.62

KOLACHE OF THE DAY

$4.62

SAUSAGE WRAP

$4.62

KOLACHES BULK

DZN ASSORTED KOL

$52.00

DZN BRISKET

$52.00

DZN - 4 Brisket, 4 Pulled Pork, 4 Spicy Brisket

$52.00

DZN - 6 Brisket 6 Spicy Brisket

$52.00

DZN - 6 Brisket 6 Pulled Pork

$52.00

DZN - 12 Pulled Pork

$52.00

DZN Ham

$52.00

DZN Bacon Egg Cheese

$52.00

DZN Chorizo Egg Cheese

$52.00

DZN - 6 Patty 6 Pigs

$52.00

DZN Pigs in a Blanket

$52.00

DZN Patty Sausage

$52.00

KETO CUP

KETO CUP

$7.95

QUICHE CRINKLE

QUICHE CRINKLE

$7.95

SWEET KOLACHES & BANANA BREAD

FRUIT KOLACHE

$3.25

CREAM CHEESE KOLACHE

$3.75

MOM'S BANANA BREAD

$5.50

MOM'S BANANA BREAD W/ NUTS

$7.00

LUNCH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.95

BAKED POTATO

$10.95

SOUP TRIO

$10.95

PULL PORK SANDWICH

$10.95

SOUPS & SIDES

8 OZ

$3.99

QUART

$11.95

CHIPS

$1.95

BEVERAGES

FRESH BREWED TEA

$2.99

HIBSCUS TEA

$2.99

HOT TEA

ROASTED COFFEE

$2.99

SPARKLING WATER

$2.99

FLAT WATER

$2.99

HORCHATA

$2.99

FRESH PRESSED APPLE CIDER

$2.99

SPECIALS

BAKED POTATO

$10.95

TURKEY SPECIAL

$10.95

TUESDAY SPECIAL

$10.95

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

$10.95

THURSDAY SPECIAL

$10.95

FRIDAY SPECIAL

$10.95

BANANA PUDDING

$2.99

CHOCOLATE OREO PUDDING

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Website

Location

555 North Carancahua Street, Ste 020, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

