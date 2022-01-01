Corpus Christi cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Corpus Christi
More about Stingers Coffee
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
Toasted Marshmallow flavoring mixed with Decadent Dark Chocolate topped with Whipped Cream, Mini Marshmallows & Chocolate Swirls.
|Stingers
White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls
Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls.
|Americano
Freshly made coffee made with shots of Espresso. Add Cream or Sugar.
More about Stingers Coffee
Stingers Coffee
7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Tea
Hot or Iced tea Available.
Iced tea made sweet or unsweet.
Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.
|Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
|Americano
Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee!
Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.
More about Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Cafe: Lamar Park
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Texas Wave
|$10.79
House roasted turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack cheese and lettuce, with chipoltle-mayo on pressed ciabatta
|Turkey Hash
|$11.49
House made natural turkey sausage with sweet potato hash, Brussel sprouts and kale. Topped with a fried egg, Harissa cream and chives.
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.
More about Hester's Cafe 6 Points
Hester's Cafe 6 Points
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Popular items
|Carmen
|$12.29
A sweet and creamy roasted red pepper sauce over bowtie pasta with house roasted chicken breast and summer sausage.
|Duke Ellington
|$9.29
2 eggs, 2 slices of apple smoked bacon and a choice of a single “Cloud Cake” or “Griddle Toast”
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$10.29
Rainbow quinoa, chick peas, sliced avocado, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, and arugula with a white wine shallot vinaigrette.