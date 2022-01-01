Pies in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve pies
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Banana Fosters Pie
|$6.00
Layered dessert graham cracker crust, a French vanilla pudding, brown sugar glazed bananas and whipped cream
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Mango Cream Pie
|$6.50
|Banana Cream Pie
|$6.50
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|SWEET POTATO PECAN PIE
|$6.00
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|20" Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
|$30.44
House pizza sauce, American cheese, seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onion, topped with diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a dill aoili swirl
|12" Cheesy Pie
|$12.59
Five cheese blend with our house pizza sauce
|12" Vaquero Pie
|$16.79
Smoked brisket, pinto beans, red onion and fresh chopped cilantro
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Coconut Pie
|$5.50
We start with a coconut pastry dough, then a coconut custard filling that is topped with fresh whip cream, more coconut and white chocolate curls.
|Chocolate Pie
|$5.50
Crip tart shell filled with a silky smooth chocolate topped with lots of fresh whip cream and chocolate curls.
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Margarita Key Lime Pie
|$10.50
Key lime pie infused with tequila & orange liquor on graham cracker crust
