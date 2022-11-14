Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pete's Chicken-N-More Yorktown

No reviews yet

6502 Yorktown

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Popular Items

#5 -- 6 PC Chicken Bites
#8 -- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
#3 -- 3 PC Tenders

Combo Meals

Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

#1 -- 2 PC Chicken

2 PC chicken basket- 1 side w/roll or biscuit 2 PC chicken combo- 1 side w/roll or biscuit and drink 2 PC chicken platter- 2 sides w/roll or biscuit and drink

#2 -- 3 PC Chicken

3 PC chicken basket- 1 side w/roll or biscuit 3 PC chicken combo- 1 side w/roll or biscuit and drink 3 PC chicken platter- 2 sides w/roll or biscuit and drink

#3 -- 3 PC Tenders

3 PC tender basket- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit 3 PC tender combo- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink 3 PC tender platter- 2 sides, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink

#4 -- 4 PC Tenders

4 PC tender basket- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit 4 PC tender combo- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink 4 PC tender platter- 2 sides, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink

#5 -- 6 PC Chicken Bites

basket- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit combo- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink platter- 2 sides, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink

#6 -- Gizzards &/or Livers

basket- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit combo- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink platter- 2 sides, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink

#7 -- Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried chicken filet on white bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato basket- 1 side combo- 1 side and drink platter- 2 sides and drink

#8 -- Grilled Chicken Sandwich

#8 -- Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled chicken filet on wheat bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato basket- 1 side combo- 1 side and drink platter- 2 sides and drink

#9 -- Classic Hamburger

Comes with mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

#10 -- Two Timer Burger

#10 -- Two Timer Burger

Double meat and double cheese. Comes with mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

#11 -- Classic Steak Sandwich

Fried steak patty on white bun. Comes with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

#12 -- 4 PC Steak Finger

basket- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit combo- 1 side, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink platter- 2 sides, gravy w/roll or biscuit and drink

Promo/Specials

PETE'S EXPRESS PAK

$14.99

7 PC mix chicken with family fries and 4 rolls or biscuits

TENDERS EXPRESS PAK

$22.99

12 pc tenders with your choice of gravy, family fries, 4 rolls or 4 biscuits

2PC DARK W/ DRINK

$6.99

2 PC dark with fries, roll and drink of your choice

3PC DARK W FRIES

$6.99

3 PC dark with fries and roll

Mash Potato Chicken Bowl

Mash Potato Chicken Bowl

$6.99

chicken bowl with layers of potatoes, corn, cheese, gravy and chicken all served together in a bowl

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

Double meat with American and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with grilled onions and our signature sauce. Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

southern seasoned fried chicken filet on bun with mayo and pickles Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

MIXED MEAL DEAL

$34.99

6 PC mix chicken, 8 tenders, 2 gravies, 2 family sides, 6 rolls or 4 biscuits

10PC CHICKEN W/2 SIDES

$24.99

10 PC mix chicken, 2 family sides, 6 rolls or 4 biscuits

12 PC FAMILY FISH

$32.99

12 PC fish with 2 family sides of your choice, 6 rolls or 4 biscuits. Comes with tartar sauce, lemons and hushpuppies.

Family Meals

12 PC Tenders

$30.99

Choose 2 family sides, gravy and 6 rolls or 4 biscuits

16 PC Tenders

$34.99

Choose 2 family sides, gravy and 6 rolls or 4 biscuits

20 PC Tenders

$38.99

Choose 2 family sides, gravy and 6 rolls or 4 biscuits

12 PC Fingers

$30.99

16 PC Fingers

$34.99

20 PC Fingers

$38.99

6 Tenders / 6 Fingers

$30.99

8 Tenders / 8 Fingers

$34.99

10 Tenders / 10 Fingers

$38.99

8 PC MIX

8 PC DARK

12 PC MIX

12 PC DARK

16 PC MIX

16 PC DARK

Sides

REG FRIES

REG FRIES

$2.49

REG SEASONED FRIES

$2.99
REG ONION RINGS

REG ONION RINGS

$2.49

REG HUSHPUPPY

$2.49
REG SLAW

REG SLAW

$2.49
REG MAC & CHEESE

REG MAC & CHEESE

$2.49
REG GREEN BEANS

REG GREEN BEANS

$2.49

REG KERNEL CORN

$2.49
REG CORN COB

REG CORN COB

$2.49

REG OKRA

$2.49

REG MASH GOLDEN GRAVY

$2.49

REG MASH COUNTRY GRAVY

$2.49

REG MASH NO GRAVY

$2.49

FAM FRIES

$4.99

FAM SEASONED FRIES

$5.49

FAM ONION RINGS

$4.99

FAM SLAW

$4.99

FAM MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

FAM GREEN BEANS

$4.99

FAM CORN COB

$4.99

FAM OKRA

$4.99

FAM MASH W/ COUNTRY GRAVY

$4.99

FAM MASH W/ GOLDEN GRAVY

$4.99

FAM MASH W/ BOTH GRAVY

$4.99

FAM MASH W/ NO GRAVY

$4.99

FAM KERNEL CORN

$4.99

FAM HUSHPUPPY

$4.99

Texas Favorites

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$10.99

Served with your choice of two sides, gravy and a dinner roll or biscuit

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$10.99

Served with your choice of two sides, gravy and a dinner roll or biscuit

FISH PLATE (3)

$9.99

Served with your choice of two sides, tartar sauce, lemons and a dinner roll or biscuit.

6PC SHRIMP

$8.99

Served with your choice of two sides, tartar sauce, lemons and a dinner roll or biscuit.

2 FISH, 2 SHRIMP

$9.99

Served with your choice of two sides, tartar sauce, lemons and a dinner roll or biscuit.

3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP

$11.99

Served with your choice of two sides, tartar sauce, lemons and a dinner roll or biscuit.

FISH BURGER

Fried fish filet on bun. Comes with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Basket- w/ 1 side Combo- w/ 1 side and drink Platter- w/ 2 sides and drink

Shrimp Burger

Appetizers

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$5.99

One of Petes Chicken's favorite! A classic southern treat! Crisp and salty these dill pickles are covered in a thin, lightly spiced batter. Serve with our homemade ranch dipping sauce for a snack or appetizer.

MUSHROOMS

MUSHROOMS

$5.99

Deep fried breaded mushrooms, served with our homemade ranch dressing.

3PC POPPERS

3PC POPPERS

$3.29

3 jalapeno poppers, served with our homemade ranch dressing.

5PC POPPERS

5PC POPPERS

$5.29

5 jalapeno poppers, served with our homemade ranch dressing.

SPICY BREADED WINGS

$7.29+

served with our homemade ranch dressing

CHICKEN LITTLE

CHICKEN LITTLE

$2.49

Western tender on slider bun with mayo and pickles

CHICKEN BISCUIT

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$2.29

Western tender in a warm biscuit drizzled with honey butter

Gizzards & Livers

6PC GIZZARDS

$5.29

12PC GIZZARDS

$6.99

6PC LIVERS

$5.29

12PC LIVERS

$6.99

6PC GIZZARD-N-6PC LIVERS

$6.99

Sandwiches (NO MEAL)

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

Comes with mayo, lettuce and tomato

HAMBURGER🍔

HAMBURGER🍔

$5.19

Comes with mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

TWO TIMER🍔🍔

$7.99

Double meat, double cheese. Comes with mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

PATTY MELT

$7.99

Double meat with American and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with grilled onions and our signature sauce.

Southern style chicken sandwich

$4.29

Comes with mayo and pickles

STEAK SANDWICH

$5.99

comes with mayo, lettuce and tomato

FISH BURGER

$4.99

comes with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato

SHRIMP BURGER

$5.29

comes with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato

GRILL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.99

comes on wheat bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.99

JUNIOR BURGER

$3.99

comes with ketchup, pickles and onions

CHICKEN LITTLE

CHICKEN LITTLE

$2.49

Western tender on slider bun with mayo and pickles

CHICKEN BISCUIT

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$2.29

Western tender in a warm biscuit drizzled with honey butter

Kids

KID BURGER

$5.99

comes with ketchup, pickles and onions. one side and drink

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

one side and drink

KID CHICKEN LITTLE

$5.99

KID CHICKEN TENDER

$5.99

one side, gravy and drink

KID STEAK FINGERS

$5.99

one side, gravy and drink

KID CHICKEN LEG

$5.99

one side and drink

Salads

Tossed salad served with our homemade ranch dressing

TOSSED SALAD

$4.99

served with our homemade ranch dressing

CRISPY SALAD

$7.49

served with our homemade ranch dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$7.49

served with our homemade ranch dressing

Desserts

APPLE PIE

$1.69

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$0.99

SUGAR COOKIE

$0.99

MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE

$0.99

BROWNIE

$2.49

Add Ons

COUNTRY GRAVY

$0.69+

GOLDEN GRAVY

$0.69+

TARTAR SAUCE 1.5oz

$0.39

Ranch 2/1.5oz

$0.99

BISCUIT

$0.79+

ROLL

$0.25+

JALAPENOS

$0.35+

Petes Spicy Seasoning Cup

Petes Hot Sauce

Signature Sauce

Bbq Sauce

Add a Piece

BREAST

$2.59

WING

$2.49

THIGH

$2.49

LEG

$2.49

TENDER

$1.89

STEAK FINGER

$1.49

FISH

$2.29

SHRIMP

$1.29

GRILL CHICKEN PATTY

$3.99

C.F. STEAK DINNER PATTY

$4.99

C.F.C. 4OZ PATTY

$3.99

HAMBURGER PATTY

$2.09

STEAK SANDWICH PATTY

$3.99

6 Bites

$2.98

Fried Egg

$0.60

2 BACON SLICE

$1.09

1 CHEESE SLICE

$0.60

Drinks

SMALL DRINK

$1.49

LARGE DRINK

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA GALLON

$4.99

SWEET TEA GALLON

$4.99

HALF & HALF TEA GALLON

$4.99

HALF TEA HALF LEMONADE GALLON

$6.99

LEMONADE GALLON

$6.99

10lbs Bag Of Ice

$1.99

Full Catering Menu

50PC MIXED

$85.00

50PC DARK

$70.00

50PC TENDERS

$70.00

BAG OF FRIES

$14.99

PAN CORN

$24.99

PAN OKRA

$19.99

PAN MASHED

$29.99

PAN GREEN BEANS

$26.99

PAN KERNAL CORN

$19.99

PAN SLAW

$24.99

PAN MACARONI

$39.99

BAG OF ROLLS

$5.99

PAN OF GRAVY

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come and experience the best fried chicken restaurant in Corpus Christi.

6502 Yorktown, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

