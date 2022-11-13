Blackbeards On The Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Popular Items

8 Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Seafood Platter
Blackbeard's Seafood Queso

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Blackbeard's Seafood Queso

$10.99

Queso with shrimp, crab & pico

Queso

$6.99

Seared Tuna Appetizer

$13.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$6.99

Blackbeard's Signature Sampler

$13.99

4 Buffalo wings, 4 u-peel shrimp, fried mushrooms & fried popcorn shrimp

Shrimp Sampler

$11.99

3 Garlic-grilled, 3 blackened, 3 Fried & 3 u-peel shrimp

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Hand-Breaded Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Basket Onion Rings

$7.99

1/2 Basket Onion Rings

$4.99

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$6.99

1/2 Order of Hush Puppies

$3.99

Hand-made Seafood Cakes

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.99

1lb Chilled U-Peel Shrimp

$17.99

1/2lb Chilled U-Peel Shrimp

$10.99

1lb Spicy Hot U-Peel Shrimp

$18.99

1/2lb Spicy Hot U-Peel Shrimp

$11.99

Blackbeard's Soups

PIRATE STEW

$4.99+

Sausage, crab, chicken & shrimp with pico in tortilla soup

BLACKBEARD’S TORTILLA SOUP

$2.99+

Homemade tortilla soup with chicken, avocado, tortilla chips & shredded cheddar cheese

Surfside Salads

Simply Veggie Salad

$6.99

Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado, pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$9.99

Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado, pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with grilled chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado, pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes with grilled shrimp

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado, pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with fried popcorn shrimp

Seafood Salad

$13.99

Boiled shrimp, crab, avocado, cheese, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes

Burgers & Sandwiches

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce. Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Build Your Own Burger

$8.99

Add .49 for each of the following: American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, pineapple, jalapenos, guacamole, BBQ sauce. Max it out with an extra patty for 1.99. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Blackbeard's Own Burger

$10.99

Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed mushrooms & guacamole. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Aloha Burger

$10.99

Angus burger topped with coconut mayo, grilled onions & a grilled pineapple slice. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Seafood cake Burger

$10.99

Homemade crab cake topped with Baja mix, spinach & dynamo sauce. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

With grilled onions & cheddar served on rye. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Po’ Boys & Wraps

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.99

Fried Oyster Po' Boy

$9.99

Fried Fish Po'Boy

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Tomato-basil wrap filled with fried popcorn shrimp, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Tomato-basil wrap filled with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Baskets

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

6 Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

8 Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.49

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Fried Fish Basket

$9.99

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Fried Catfish Basket

$11.99

Fried Oyster Basket

$10.99

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Chicken Strips Basket

$8.99

Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Two Item Combo Basket

$9.99

Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet, or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Three Item Combo Basket

$10.99

Your choice of shrimp, popcorn shrimp, oysters, fish filet, or hush puppies. No substitutions or doubles, please. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99

Seafood Entrées

Two Filet Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Fried, blackened or grilled. Your choice of two sides.

Three Filet Catfish Dinner

$14.99

Fried, blackened or grilled. Your choice of two sides.

Ten Piece Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Fried, blackened or grilled. Your choice of two sides.

Ten Piece Garlic Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp sautéed with spicy garlic Pico. Served with your choice of two sides.

Fried Oyster Dinner

$19.99

Deep-fried oysters served with your choice of two sides.

Fried Seafood Platter

$19.99

4 Fried shrimp, fried fish filet, fried oysters & 4 hush puppies (no substitutions, please). Served with your choice of two sides.

Two Seafood Cake Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp and Fish Dinner

$18.99

Fried, blackened or grilled. Your choice of two sides.

Landlubbers Entrées

Chicken Meister

$15.99

½lb Grilled chicken breast smothered in Swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Castaway

$14.99

½lb Grilled chicken breast with grilled pineapple. Served with your choice of two sides.

Cajun Chicken

$14.99

Spicy blackened ½ lb chicken breast. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Hand-breaded, golden-fried cutlet served with country gravy. Your choice of two sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

½lb hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast served with country gravy. Served with your choice of two sides

Sausage Platter

$11.99

1lb of Texas links served with grilled onion & BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.

Hand-cut 10oz Ribeye

$25.99

Blackbeard’s choice Angus steaks are specially selected, hand-cut & cooked to your preference. Add blackened seasoning, sautéed mushrooms or grilled onions for 1.49 each. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pasta and Southern

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Diablo Pasta

$16.99

Pasta, your choice of fish, shrimp, or chicken in a spicy spinach cream sauce served over fettuccine.

Blackbeard's Baja Tacos

$12.99+

Fried, grilled or blackened shrimp or fish in corn-flour tortilla, topped with Baja mix & Coco Loco sauce. Served with Charro beans.

Tacos Pescados

$12.99+

Fried, blackened or grilled fish in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99+

Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.

Border Chicken Monterrey

$13.99

8oz grilled chicken breast with cheese quesadilla, charro beans, sour cream, Pico & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.

Entrée Extra's

Shrimp (4)

$3.99

Fish (1)

$3.99

Oysters (4)

$3.99

Chicken (4oz)

$3.99

Sausage (1 link)

$3.99

Popcorn Shrimp (4oz)

$3.99

Catfish (1)

$3.99

Burger Patty (1)

$3.99

A La Carte

Blackbeard's Shrimp Baja Taco

$4.99

Blackbeard's Fish Baja Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Fish Taco

$4.99

2 Slices Garlic Bread

$1.99

Side Charro Beans

$1.99

Side 4oz Guacamole

$2.49

Side 1oz Guacamole

$0.49

1 oz Pico

$0.49

4oz Pico

$2.49

Coco loco sauce

$0.49

Tortillas

$1.00

Jalapeños

$0.49

1 Seafood Cake

$7.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Mixed Veggies

$1.99

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Potato Salad

$1.99

Applesauce

$1.49

Lays

$1.99

Doritos

$1.99

BBQ sauce

$0.49

Big Gravy

$1.00

Small Gravy

$0.49

Kid's Entrees

Kid's Fried Fish Filet

$6.99

Kid's Blacky's Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid's Buccaneer Burger

$6.99

Kid's Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Kid's Fried Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kid's Sausage Link

$6.99

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream

Signature Sauces

Diablo Sauce

$2.49

Garlic Cream Sauce

$2.49

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Coca-Cola,

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Big Red

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Togo drink

$1.49

Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Cranberry juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Directions

Gallery
Blackbeards On The Beach image
Blackbeards On The Beach image

