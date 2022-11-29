Main picView gallery

Bell'Aroma Cafe

711 North Carancahua Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Coffee

Coffee of the Day

$2.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Espresso

$1.50+

Espressocino - Single

$2.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$3.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Milk

$2.00

Skinny Mocha

$4.00+

Specialty Drinks

Chocolate Raspberry Truffle

$4.50+

Butter Pecan Blast

$4.50+

Tiramisu Delight

$4.50+

Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Mazapan Madness

$4.75+

Horchata Latte

$4.75+

Churro Classic

$4.75+

Creme de Mint Mocha

$4.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$4.50+

Happy Hour Drink

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Cookie Dough Frappe

$4.75+

Oreo Frappe

$4.75+

Vanilla Bean

$4.50+

Other

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Tea

$2.00+

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Coke (16 oz)

$2.25

Diet Coke (16 oz)

$2.25

Dr. Pepper (16 oz)

$2.25

Big Red (16 oz)

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Holiday Drinks

Christmas Tree Latte

$5.00+

Eggnog Latte

$4.75+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Brulee Latte

$4.75+

Christmas Cookie Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.75+

Breakfast

Side of Tater Tots

$1.50

Raisin Toast

$2.00

Avocado Toast

$3.95

Croissant

$2.00+

Overnight Oats

$5.95

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.25

Bagel Sandwiches

$4.95+

Muffin

$2.25

Breakfast Croissant

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Plain Toast

$2.00

Breakfast Panini

$6.50+

Concha

$2.00+

Breakfast Special

$6.95

Upgrade Drink SM

$2.50

Danish

$2.75

Cheesecake

$4.95

Red Velvet Cake

$2.95

Grown Up PB&J

$3.95

Cinammon Roll

$3.50

Breakfast Special

$7.95

Lunch

Panini Sandwiches

$8.95

The Gianni Deluxe

$9.95

Big G Gobbler

$8.95

The American

$8.95

The Cheese Garden

$8.95

Caprese

$8.95

Fresh mozzarella slices, tomato slices, pesto and balsamic vinegar

The Veggie

$8.95

Chicken Pesto

$9.95

Chicken breast strips, provolone cheese & pesto

Notorious Beef on French Bread

$8.95

Lunch Special

$11.95

Thankful Box

$12.50

Chips

$1.00

Brisket Lunch Special

$12.95

The Madi

$9.95

Turkey, Chicken Breast, Provolone and Pesto

Salad & Soup

Garden Salad

$7.95

Mix Greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, Olives, Onions & Croutons

Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine and Green Mix Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Purple Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese

Julienne Salad

$8.95

Romaine and Mix Greens Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Cheddar Cheese,

Ceasar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons.

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Romaine, mix greens, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, chicken & blue cheese

Mama Rosa Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Salami, Peperoni, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Purple Onions, Croutons, Italian Seasoning.

House Salad - Small

$4.95

Soup

$3.95+

Dessert

Strawberry Gourmet Cup Cake

$2.95

Lemon Gourmet Cup Cake

$2.95

Lemon Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Coco Loco Loaf

$3.50Out of stock

Chocoflan Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Brownie

$2.95

Cake Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Apple

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

711 North Carancahua Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

