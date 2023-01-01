Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
CITRUS BISTRO
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.10
More about CITRUS BISTRO
Bell’Aroma Cafe
711 North Carancahua Street, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
More about Bell’Aroma Cafe
