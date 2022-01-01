Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered fish filet served on top of lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun with our house made tartar sauce
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Fish Sandwich$11.99
Golden fried tilapia filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with lemon, tartar sauce,pickles and french fries.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$8.49
Hand-breaded fish fillet, deep-fried on a roll with Creole tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
