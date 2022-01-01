Fish sandwiches in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand battered fish filet served on top of lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun with our house made tartar sauce
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$11.99
Golden fried tilapia filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with lemon, tartar sauce,pickles and french fries.