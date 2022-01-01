Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve pecan pies

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Pecan Pie$5.00
More about Citrus Bistro
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO PECAN PIE$6.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

