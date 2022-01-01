Chicken fried steaks in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackbeards On The Beach

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Hand-breaded, golden-fried cutlet served with country gravy. Your choice of two sides.
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 oz Chicken Fried Steak$12.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak$18.99
Kids Chicken Fried Steak
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Plate$18.50
Hand breaded 8oz ribeye steak, served with mashed potatoes, creamy country gravy & Texas toast
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

