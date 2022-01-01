Chicken fried steaks in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.99
Hand-breaded, golden-fried cutlet served with country gravy. Your choice of two sides.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|4 oz Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
|8 oz Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.99
|Kids Chicken Fried Steak