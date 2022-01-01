Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TX Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Shoe string fries topped with our house made chili, cheese sauce and whole grilled jalapeno
Chili Cheese Dog$8.00
House made beef & bean chili with the Wiz cheese sauce, and red onions
Chili$4.00
House made beef and bean chili topped with cheddar cheese and chopped red onions
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chili & Cornbread$5.25
Cup of Chili with red beans, and homemade cornbread
More about Citrus Bistro
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Basil$15.00
thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, white onion, chili garlic sauce
Chili Paste$15.00
broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce
Lunch Chili Paste$12.50
broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$9.50
Golden french fries topped with our house made chili, cheddar cheese & red onions
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

