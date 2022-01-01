Chili in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chili
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|TX Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Shoe string fries topped with our house made chili, cheese sauce and whole grilled jalapeno
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$8.00
House made beef & bean chili with the Wiz cheese sauce, and red onions
|Chili
|$4.00
House made beef and bean chili topped with cheddar cheese and chopped red onions
More about Citrus Bistro
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Cup of Chili & Cornbread
|$5.25
Cup of Chili with red beans, and homemade cornbread
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Chili Basil
|$15.00
thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, sugar snap peas, mushroom, white onion, chili garlic sauce
|Chili Paste
|$15.00
broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce
|Lunch Chili Paste
|$12.50
broccoli, white onion, nam prik pao - chili paste sauce