Burritos in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Burritos
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve burritos
EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX
1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Burrito shredded chicken
$8.99
More about EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.2
(545 reviews)
Burrito Shredded Chicken
$5.99
Burrito Guisada
$5.99
Burrito Asada
$5.99
More about Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
