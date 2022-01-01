Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$10.00
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips Basket$8.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
Kid's Fried Chicken Strips
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12ct Chicken Strips$19.00
25ct Chicken Strips$38.00
2ct Chicken Strips$5.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with our home made country gravy.
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(L) CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Tarts

Hot Chocolate

Shrimp Tacos

Crab Cakes

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston