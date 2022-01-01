Chicken tenders in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.00
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Strips Basket
|$8.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|Kid's Fried Chicken Strips
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|12ct Chicken Strips
|$19.00
|25ct Chicken Strips
|$38.00
|2ct Chicken Strips
|$5.00
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders fried golden brown and served with our home made country gravy.
|Kids Chicken Tenders