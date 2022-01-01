Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve nachos

Tuna Nachos image

 

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Nachos$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
More about Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas A-1 Nachos$10.99
Crisp corn tortilla rounds, smothered with refried beans, topped with jalapenos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, then cut into wedges. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$8.99
Traditional chicken fajita nachos w/ beans and cheese served w/ pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Beef Nachos$9.29
Fried corn tortillas, beans spread, beef fajita, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ pico de gallo & jalapenos.
Bean and Cheese Nachos$5.49
Fried corn tortillas, beans, Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ Pico de Gallo
& Jalapenos.
More about Executive Surf Club
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS SUPREME$10.99
Nachos Bean & Cheese$4.99
More about Taqueria Jalisco

