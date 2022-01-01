Nachos in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve nachos
Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9, Corpus Christi
|Tuna Nachos
|$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Texas A-1 Nachos
|$10.99
Crisp corn tortilla rounds, smothered with refried beans, topped with jalapenos, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, then cut into wedges. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Traditional chicken fajita nachos w/ beans and cheese served w/ pico de gallo and jalapenos.
|Beef Nachos
|$9.29
Fried corn tortillas, beans spread, beef fajita, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ pico de gallo & jalapenos.
|Bean and Cheese Nachos
|$5.49
Fried corn tortillas, beans, Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ Pico de Gallo
& Jalapenos.