Pirati's Pizzeria & Co.

No reviews yet

1290 FM 43 Unit C

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD MENU

12" Pizza

Let It Be Cheese Pizza 12"

$10.99

The Sgt. Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$12.99

The Rolling Stone Pizza 12"

$14.99

The Pink Floyd Veggy Pizza 12"

$16.99

The Zeppelin Pizza 12"

$17.99

Open Mic - Create Your Own 12"

$11.99

14" Pizza

Let It Be Cheese Pizza 14"

$14.99

The Sgt. Pepperoni Pizza 14"

$15.99

The Rolling Stone Pizza 14"

$17.99

The Pink Floyd Veggy Pizza 14"

$19.99

The Zeppelin Pizza 14"

$20.99

Open Mic - Create Your Own 14"

$15.99

Dessert

The Vermoceillo

$6.50

Ice cream based dessert

DRINK MENU

Drinks

Pepsi 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Mug Root Beer 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Dr. Pepper 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Trop Fruit Punch 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Gatorade Lemon Lime 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Sierra Mist Twist 2 Ltr.

$4.99

Pepsi 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Mug Root Beer 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Trop Fruit Punch 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Sierra Mist Twist 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Everest Drinking Water 20 oz. bottle

$2.50

Pepsi - fountain drink

$2.50

Diet Pepsi - fountain drink

$2.50

Mug Root Beer - fountain drink

$2.50

Dr. Pepper - fountain drink

$2.50

Trop Fruit Punch - fountain drink

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime - fountain drink

$2.50

Sierra Mist Twist - fountain drink

$2.50

Drinking Water - fountain drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy the Bite.

Location

1290 FM 43 Unit C, Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Directions

