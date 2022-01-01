Greek salad in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese.
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|Greek Salad
|$12.59
Artichoke hearts, red onion, feta, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis on a bed of romaine lettuce