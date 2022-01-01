Fruit tarts in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve fruit tarts
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Fruit Tart
|$6.00
Crisp tart shell filled with our creamy vanilla cream topped with fresh berries.
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Fruit Tart Large 9" PRE ORDER***
|$32.00
9" Family size tart filled with crème and topped with fresh fruit. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.
