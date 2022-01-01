Chicken salad in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken salad
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Our salads are a mix of fresh spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with tomato wedges, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers and shredded cheddar.
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with grilled chicken
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Scoop of Sweet Chicken Salad
|$4.25
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.25
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.99
An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Satay Salad
|$14.00
skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, peanut and vinegar dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A 6 oz. chicken breast atop of a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, red onions served w/ your choice of dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar