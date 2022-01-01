Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve chicken salad

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Salad$12.00
Our salads are a mix of fresh spinach and green leaf lettuce topped with tomato wedges, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers and shredded cheddar.
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with grilled chicken
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scoop of Sweet Chicken Salad$4.25
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.25
Chicken Salad$8.99
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
More about Citrus Bistro
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.99
An 8oz marinated and grilled over mesquite wood chicken breast sliced and served over fesh cut mixed greens with red and green bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, and sliced avocado!
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Satay Salad$14.00
skewered grilled chicken in a coconut milk, curry and lemongrass marinade, arugula, spinach, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, peanut and vinegar dressing
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A 6 oz. chicken breast atop of a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, red onions served w/ your choice of dressing
More about Executive Surf Club
d873e0d6-0bfc-47a8-af3f-1397c27148b0 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
L Greek Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Googly's

