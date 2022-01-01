Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.00
Hand battered dill pickles served with our house ranch dressing
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.99
A heaping portion of lightly breaded pickle slices that are fried till golden brown. Its just that simple, yet SOOO good!! Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$5.59
A basket of hand- battered pickle chips served w/ ranch dressing.
More about Executive Surf Club
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle slices lightly breaded & fried, served with our house made ranch dressing
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.99
More about Googly's

