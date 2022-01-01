Fried pickles in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Hand battered dill pickles served with our house ranch dressing
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Fried Pickles
|$9.99
A heaping portion of lightly breaded pickle slices that are fried till golden brown. Its just that simple, yet SOOO good!! Served with our homemade peppercorn ranch.
More about Executive Surf Club
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Fried Pickles
|$5.59
A basket of hand- battered pickle chips served w/ ranch dressing.
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickle slices lightly breaded & fried, served with our house made ranch dressing