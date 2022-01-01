Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve reuben

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben Sandwich$10.50
Sliced corned beef, homemade sauerkraut,. homemade thousand island, Swiss Cheese, in a Dark Rye Bread.
More about Citrus Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Primo Reuben$10.99
House made corn beef, Genoa Salami, horseradish mustard, pickle slaw, Swiss and Havarti dill cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Hester's Café
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Primo Reuben$10.99
House made corn beef, Genoa Salami, horseradish mustard, pickle slaw, Swiss and Havarti dill cheese on grilled rye bread
More about Hester's Café

