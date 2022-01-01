Reuben in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve reuben
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Reuben Sandwich
|$10.50
Sliced corned beef, homemade sauerkraut,. homemade thousand island, Swiss Cheese, in a Dark Rye Bread.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Primo Reuben
|$10.99
House made corn beef, Genoa Salami, horseradish mustard, pickle slaw, Swiss and Havarti dill cheese on grilled rye bread