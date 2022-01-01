Caesar salad in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve caesar salad
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Caesar Salad Regular
|$7.99
Fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad Small
|$5.99
A smaller portion of fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Large Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Fresh cut crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons.
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|Cheese Slice & Caesar Salad Combo
|$9.44
Cheese slice and caesar salad
|Pep Slice & Caesar Salad Combo
|$9.44
|Cup of Soup & Caesar Salad
|$8.49
Soup of the day and caesar salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Caesar Side Salad
|$6.00
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar