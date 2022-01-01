Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad Regular$7.99
Fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad Small$5.99
A smaller portion of fresh romaine, slice parmesan cheese, homemade croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
More about Citrus Bistro
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Caesar Salad$9.99
Fresh cut crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Item pic

 

House of Rock

511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Slice & Caesar Salad Combo$9.44
Cheese slice and caesar salad
Pep Slice & Caesar Salad Combo$9.44
Cup of Soup & Caesar Salad$8.49
Soup of the day and caesar salad
More about House of Rock
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
More about Executive Surf Club
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Side Salad$6.00
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Googly's

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Pudding

Chips And Salsa

Cheese Fries

Cookies

Quesadillas

Muffins

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston