Blue Moon Over Avila
Come in and enjoy!!
SEAFOOD
460 Front St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
460 Front St
Avila Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mulligans
Come in and enjoy!
Brooks Burgers
Brooks Burgers is a fast casual burger joint with incredible food at a great price and excellent customer service.
Brooks Burgers Good for the Soul
Mama Leah's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Honeys Pizza
Come in and enjoy!