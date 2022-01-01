Go
Bob and Earl's Cafe image
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

Bob and Earl's Cafe

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

146 Reviews

$

1118 Robinson Ave

Trinidad, CO 81082

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1118 Robinson Ave, Trinidad CO 81082

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

AlMack’s Kitchen

No reviews yet

Welcome

Tony's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy a great cup of Coffee, Neopolitan Style Pizza, Calzones, Chicken Wing, and Baby Back Ribs. ALL made with only the very best ingredients.
Serving customers daily since Dec. 2019.

PAPPAS' SWEET SHOP RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Family owned restaurant since 1923!

Bob and Earl's Cafe

orange star4.0 • 146 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston