Trinidad restaurants you'll love
Trinidad's top cuisines
Must-try Trinidad restaurants
More about AlMack’s Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
AlMack’s Kitchen
326 N Commercial St, Trinidad
|Popular items
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$12.00
buttermilk biscuit, creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, scallions
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$12.00
5 poached shrimp, julienned vegetables, fresh herbs, rice wrapper, peanut sauce
|Panzanella Salad
|$10.00
cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, fresh herbs, grilled sourdough
More about The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza
The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza
2000 Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad
|Popular items
|American Pie
|$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
|Red 'n Cheese
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan & Provolone
|The Classic Margherita
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about Mission At the Bell Restaurant
Mission At the Bell Restaurant
134 W. Main St Suite 14, Trinidad