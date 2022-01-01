Trinidad restaurants you'll love

Trinidad restaurants
Toast
  • Trinidad

Trinidad's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Trinidad restaurants

AlMack’s Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

AlMack’s Kitchen

326 N Commercial St, Trinidad

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
buttermilk biscuit, creamy sausage gravy, two eggs, scallions
Shrimp Spring Rolls$12.00
5 poached shrimp, julienned vegetables, fresh herbs, rice wrapper, peanut sauce
Panzanella Salad$10.00
cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, fresh herbs, grilled sourdough
More about AlMack’s Kitchen
The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza image

 

The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza

2000 Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
American Pie$14.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella
Red 'n Cheese$12.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan & Provolone
The Classic Margherita$12.00
San Marzano Tomato, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
More about The Coffee Can & Bomb Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Mission At the Bell Restaurant

134 W. Main St Suite 14, Trinidad

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mission At the Bell Restaurant
More near Trinidad to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

