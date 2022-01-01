Go
Toast

Boba Boba

Come on in and enjoy the best bubble tea in town. Located in the city of kenner!

3405 Williams blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vanilla Cream Brulee
Taro Black Milk Tea
Chocolate Cream Brulee
Rose strawberry green tea
Cocotaro Smoothie
Mango Passion Black Tea
See full menu

Location

3405 Williams blvd

Kenner LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

French Press Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parran's Poboys Kenner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daisy Dukes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston