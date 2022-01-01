Go
Bonsai Korean Cuisine

We are committed to providing fresh and healthy Korean dishes with care and quality ingredients!

BBQ • SUSHI

420 Pond Promenade • $$

Avg 4.7 (477 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions), and eggs. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Bulgogi$21.50
Thinly sliced beef is marinated in Bonsai bulgogi sauce and sauteed with vegetables (carrots, mushrooms, green onions, onions). Includes a side of rice.
Jobchae$15.50
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with a choice of protein and vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet peppers), egg slices. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Chicken Bulgogi$18.50
Marinated and sautéed chicken breast with vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, mushrooms) in spicy red chili sauce. Choose a spice level from 0 to 5. Includes a side of rice.
Korean Ramyun$15.50
Korean style ramen with a choice of protein, green onions, onions, and egg in a beef broth. Choose your spice level from 0 (no spice) to 5.
Goon Mandu$8.50
Pan-fried Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.
Cheese Puffs$7.95
Deep-fried cream cheese puffs served with house-made spicy mayo (6 pc).
Bonsai Chicken Wings$8.95
Korean style fried chicken wings in savory soy sauce-based sauce (5 pc).
Soondubu$16.50
Spicy tofu stew with a choice of protein, vegetables (cabbage, green onions, onions), and egg. Choose your spice level from 1 to 5. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free option available.
Bibimbop$14.00
A bowl of rice topped with a choice of protein, cooked vegetables (bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini), and an egg of your choice. Served with Bonsai bibimbop sauce on the side. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

420 Pond Promenade

Chanhassen MN

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
