Bonsai Korean Cuisine
We are committed to providing fresh and healthy Korean dishes with care and quality ingredients!
BBQ • SUSHI
420 Pond Promenade • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
420 Pond Promenade
Chanhassen MN
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Greek Grill and Fry
Come in and enjoy!
Bombay Pizza Kitchen
BPK is a modern fast casual Indian pizzeria that elevates traditional pizza with bold ‘east meets west’ flavors.
Nautical Bowls 1000 Eden Prairie
Superfood Bowls. Acai & More
SUPER FOODS | SUPER LIFE
*please head to https://nauticalbowls.com/order-online/ to make this process easy, breezy!*
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!