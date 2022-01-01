Go
Border Grill

Curbside pickup available from Border Grill Downtown LA: Wednesday - Friday 4PM - 6PM.
All orders can be picked up at 445. S. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90071. Call 213.570.8603 when you arrive.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

445 S. Figueroa St • $

Guacamole$11.00
jalapeño, fresh lime, red onion, cilantro
Smoky Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Quart - chipotle garlic mojo, cotija cheese
Baby Gem TJ Caesar$16.50
Serves up to 4 people as a side. Roasted tomato, creamy garlic dressing, queso enchilada, pickled chile.
Corn Esquite$10.50
Pint - chipotle aioli, socalo spice mix, lime, cotija cheese
Organic Tortillas$6.00
Dozen - corn tortillas handmade from Kernel of Truth organic, non-GMO masa.
445 S. Figueroa St

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

Cassell's Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy!
We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen
Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily.

Border Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

Strada Eateria & Bar

World Flavors, Local Ingredients!

