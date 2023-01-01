Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vurger Guyz

No reviews yet

788 S Grand Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chick’n Sandwich Vurger

$17.00

A toasted bun with shredded lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our specially seasoned oyster mushroom Patty topped with our delicious Vurger Ranch OR Agave Mustard. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

Cheesesteak Vurger

Cheesesteak Vurger

$15.00

A toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, vegan American cheese, and our seasoned steak mixed with onions topped with our delicious Sunrise Sauce. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

2 for $22 Classic Vurgers

2 for $22 Classic Vurgers

$22.00

2 of our Classic Vurgers for $22


Vurgers

Classic Vurger

Classic Vurger

$14.00

A toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, grilled onions, American cheese, and a specially seasoned patty topped with our delicious Sunrise Sauce. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

The Vurger

The Vurger

$15.00

A toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, fried onions, fried jalapeños, American cheese, and a seasoned patty topped with one of our sauces; Sunrise, Sunburn, or Sunset. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

Cheesesteak Vurger

Cheesesteak Vurger

$15.00

A toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, vegan American cheese, and our seasoned steak mixed with onions topped with our delicious Sunrise Sauce. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

Specials

Chopped Jack Vurger

$8.99

A toasted bun with pickles, American cheese, and our chopped seasoned BBQ jackfruit topped with Sunset sauce.

Chick'n Sandwich Vurger

$17.00

A toasted bun with shredded lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our specially seasoned oyster mushroom Patty topped with our delicious Vurger Ranch OR Agave Mustard. ALL COMBOS COME WITH A DRINK AND SAUCE.

2 for $22 Classic Vurgers

2 for $22 Classic Vurgers

$22.00

2 of our Classic Vurgers for $22

Sides

You can choose between our 5 sauces!
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$7.00

Potatoes fried to a crisp with our VG seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet potato fries fried to a crisp with our VG Seasoning.

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.00

3 Deep fried oreos topped with powered sugar and chocolate syrup.

Drinks

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.50

500mL flat Italian spring water.

Boylan Creme Soda

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

100% Pure Sugar Cane soda. (12 fl oz)

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

100% Pure Sugar Cane soda. (12 fl oz)

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

11oz bottle of sparkling water.

Extras

Side of Sunrise Sauce (House)

$1.00

Our house made sauce. (1.5 oz)

Side of Sunburn Sauce (Mix)

$1.00

Our Sunrise sauce mixed with BBQ sauce. (1.5 oz)

Side of Sunset Sauce (BBQ)

$1.00

BBQ Sauce. (1.5 oz)

Side of Agave Mustard

$1.00

Our house made vegan honey mustard sauce. (1.5 oz)

Side of Vurger Ranch

$1.00

Our house made Ranch with a Vurger twist. (1.5 oz)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the best burgers in the US since 2018!

Website

Location

788 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

