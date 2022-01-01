Go
Black Dirt Bourbon Barn

Popular Items

Dazed and Confused Dog$7.50
Felling a little out of it? This dog is for you... salty & sweet with bacon, maple syrup, maraschino cherries & sea salt. Served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a hot sausage for $2.
Simple Grilled Cheese$9.00
Grilled panini bread with cheddar & provolone cheese, served with our creamy tomato soup.
Bacon & Cheddar$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese & horseradish dressing grilled on whole wheat bread, Served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3.
Petite Nacho$4.00
Corn chips, cheese sauce, jalapenos & salsa... snack size.
Pickles N Hummus$5.00
Just like it sounds... pickles & hummus.
Caprese Grilled Cheese$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes & pesto on grilled flatbread. Served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3 more.
Two Hot Dogs$10.00
Two Sabretts all beef dogs with your choice of toppings, grilled to perfection and served with choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a Sabretts hot sausage for $2.
Nacho Dog$7.00
Feel like a hot dog but you also kind of feel like nachos???? Have we got a solution for you... the nacho dog with corn chips, nacho cheese, jalapenos & salsa. Served with your choice of chips or potato salad. Sub soup for $3. Upgrade to a hot sausage for $2.
Nachos$10.00
Corn chips, nacho cheese, jalapenos & salsa. Add smoked chicken, bacon or chorizo for an up-charge.
Frito Pie$6.00
As wrong as it is right... Chorizo, cheese, jalapenos, & salsa all served in a bag of Fritos.
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

498 Red Apple Ct, Central Valley NY 10917

Directions

