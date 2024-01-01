Kolache Krave (UVU)
800 W University Parkway
Orem, UT 84058
Menu
Popular Items
House blend of locally roasted beans that contains a fruity undertone.
House espresso with your choice of milk and syrups/drizzles to make the drink as sweet or bitter as you want.
Savory
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, and cream cheese to hold it all together. We don't hold back when it comes to kolaches.
Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?
Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.🔥
This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.
Sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3
Our traditional mix of sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥
Shredded and seasoned chicken tossed with roasted corn, beans, with cheese, a small amount of chipotle salsa for a slight kick, and a little cream cheese to hold it all together in our sweet dough.
For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.
Peppered sausage tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A regular favorite.
Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers/onions mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, eggs, and hashbrowns. Literally get your proteins for the day in the palm of your hand.
Seasoned pebble sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.
Sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs, spiced with roasted diced jalapenos, and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a spicy🔥man's heart <3
This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.
Coffee
Your choice of steamed milk, with different options of cocoa. | Mexican Cocoa: sweet cinnamon | Traditional: rich & creamy
Chocolate drizzle with house espresso with your choice of milk. Sweet like chocolate but with the roasty qualities of a cup of coffee.
House blend of locally roasted beans that contains a fruity undertone.
House espresso with your choice of milk and syrups/drizzles to make the drink as sweet or bitter as you want.
A sweet & spicy beverage made with black tea and your choice of milk.
*No Cream or Milk available*
Sweet
A sweet cream cheese kolache with a unique concoction. Comes drizzled with our traditional chocolate creme and also a Bavarian cream. Probably our sweetest one we have! 😋
Comes with a tasty balance of cinnamon and cream cheese and a crumbly streusel topping. This kolache is the cinna-BOMB.
Cream cheese kolache base with whip cream, strawberries, and uhh.. more strawberries. What else do you really need? 🍓😍
Sometimes you just gotta be simple and to the point. You can top it with a little more cream cheese for an extra $0.25 if you'd like.
Our cream cheese base kolache, apple pie filling topped with our in-house cinnamon streusel. *someone pinch me*
A cream cheese base kolache that comes with our chocolate crème, a dollop of whipped cream and Oreo crumbs on top!
A cream cheese kolache base that's topped with a creamy lime filling, a dollop of whip cream and a cinnamon streusel sprinkle on top.
This one has the cream cheese base sweet kolache with raspberry filling that feels like it bursts in your mouth with tart and sweet. A forever favorite here at Kolache Krave. 👌
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
800 W University Parkway, Orem UT 84058
