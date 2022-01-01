Go
Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)

Popular Items

Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
Y&L Seasonal$6.50
12oz Drip Coffee$4.00
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
GOLD BOX \\\\ Anniversary Blend$10.00
La Ventolera$7.00
HiFi Cookie$4.00
8oz Drip Coffee$3.00
Finca El Vergel / Natural Columbia$6.50
Decaf$5.50
TASTE NOTES: Chocolatey, Nutty, Citrus.
Bloom / Peru$28.00
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

519B Gallatin Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
