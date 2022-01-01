Brando's Speakeasy
We are Chicago’s staple for karaoke & cocktails. Whether it’s our karaoke bar or our adjacent cocktail lounge, we have everything you’re looking for during a night out in Chicago.
343 S Dearborn St • $$
Location
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
