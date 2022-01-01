Go
Brick & Brew

Come on in and enjoy!

TAPAS • GRILL

400 E King St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Burrata$15.50
Arugula and Spinach, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Corn, Crispy Prosciutto, Avocado, Balsamic Vinaigrette
NEW Roasted Brussel Sprouts (GF)$10.00
Miso Vinaigrette, Parmesan Cheese, Sesame Seed
House Cut Fries$5.00
Kids Fries$5.00
NEW Ramen Bowl$17.00
Togarashi Rubbed Pork Tenderloin, Blistered Corn, Bamboo shoot, Shiitake Mushroom, Soft Boiled Egg, Scallion, Spiced Tonkotsu
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, banyul vinaigrette
NEW Brick Oven Crab Dip$17.00
Lump Crab, Artichoke Heart, Baby Spinach, Vermont Cheddar, Baguette
Deviled Eggs$9.50
Grilled Shrimp, Spicy Avocado Crème, Micro-Greens
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

400 E King St

Malvern PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
