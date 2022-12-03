Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bombay Dhabba - Malvern

479 Reviews

$

490 Lancaster Ave

Malvern, PA 19355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa
Tikka Masala

Quick Bites

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$4.00

Crispy fried turnovers stuffed with potatoes & green peas.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav

$7.99

Spicy potato filling sandwiched between buns and layers of spicy garlic and green chutney!

Mixed Veg Pakora

Mixed Veg Pakora

$6.99

Veg fritters deep fried in chickpea batter.

Onion Bhaji

Onion Bhaji

$6.99

Deep fried onion fritters in chickpea batter.

Mirch Bhaji

Mirch Bhaji

$6.99

Deep fried peppers with chickpea batter.

Aloo - Tikki Chaat

Aloo - Tikki Chaat

$7.99

Potatoes & chickpeas mashed with garlic & ginger topped with North Indian chickpea curry.

Aloo Papdi Chaat

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$7.99

Flour crisps topped with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Melanges of assorted crisps & sev smothered in sweet & mint chutney.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$6.99

Savory crunchy puri filled with potatoes & channa served with a tangy mint & tamarind sauce.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa topped with slow cooked chickpea curry, yogurt, mint & tamarind sauce.

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla

$7.99

Aloo Tikki

$5.00

Potatoes and chickpeas mashed with garlic and ginger

Indo Chinese

Chilli Paneer

Chilli Paneer

$12.99

Cubes of homemade cottage cheese served with green peppers & onions sautéed in schezwan sauce.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Cauliflower with green peppers & onions sautéed in chef's special manchurian sauce.

Veg Manchurian

Veg Manchurian

$10.99

Assorted vegetables sautéed in chef's special manchurian sauce.

Hakka Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$9.99

Traditional wok seared noodles prepared & tossed with chef's signature chilli sauce with assorted vegetables. Chicken add $2

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.50

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables tossed in chilli sauce. Chicken add $2

Szechuan Fried Rice

Szechuan Fried Rice

$10.50

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice sautéed with vegetables & chillies in szechuan sauce.

Wok Fried Pav Bhajji

Wok Fried Pav Bhajji

$10.99

Stir-fried Mumbai style pav bhaji garnished with coriander & served with buttered bread.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$12.99

Marinated chicken sautéed with green peppers & onions in chef's signature chilli sauce.

Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabobs

$12.99

Chicken pieces marinated in herbs, spices and garlic.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$12.99

Marinated chicken cut to pieces served with traditional spices & garnished with coriander.

Chicken/Lamb

Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2
Dhabba Curry

Dhabba Curry

$14.99

Traditional combination of Indian spices cooked in a robust tomato sauce. Lamb add $2

Chettinad

Chettinad

$14.99

Exotic blend of spices in a hot & tangy chettinad paste & coconut milk from the southern state of Tamil nadu. Lamb add $2

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$14.99

Flavorful rich tomato sauce cooked with a blend of exotic spices. Lamb add $2

Makhani

Makhani

$14.99

Rich & flavorful butter sauce cooked with fresh tomatoes & aromatic spices. Lamb add $2

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$14.99

A Portuguese inspired dish with potatoes, cooked in a tangy curry sauce with fresh lemon & ginger. Lamb add $2

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$14.99

Traditional Kashmir gravy flavored with ginger, garlic and aromatic spices. Lamb add $2

Methi Korma

Methi Korma

$14.99

Chef's rich fenugreek gravy cooked with onions & pieces of cashews. Lamb add $2

Mango

Mango

$14.99

Cooked With Fresh Mango in a Robust Tomato Sauce. Lamb add $2.

Coconut

Coconut

$14.99

Cooked With Coconut in a Robust Tomato Sauce. Lamb add $2.

Vegetarian

Tadka Dal

Tadka Dal

$12.99

Lentils smoothly blended with tomatoes, onions & traditional Indian spices.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Whole black lentils cooked dhabba style with butter & traditional Indian spices.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$12.99

Chick peas cooked with ginger, garlic, onions & tomatoes finished with freshly ground Indian spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Homemade cottage cheese cooked in a clay oven & sautéed Bombay Dhabba style in a rich flavorful butter sauce.

Nava Ratna Kurma

Nava Ratna Kurma

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in a base of coconut milk & chef's special sauce.

Aloo Ghobi

Aloo Ghobi

$12.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with mild spice & garnished with ginger root.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Vegetable & cottage cheese balls in rich sauce and mild spices.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$13.99

Fresh spinach cooked in a rich flavorful sauce with chunks of homemade cottage cheese & ground spices.

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$14.99

Our chef's specialty shredded homemade cottage cheese cooked in chef's signature sauce.

Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$13.99

Indian cheese cooked in a velvety cream and tomato sauce.

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Bombay Dhabba style okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, & peppers.

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature

$14.50

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice & succulent chicken cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Chicken Tikka Biryani

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$13.99

Himalayan grown Basmati rice & flavorful chicken tikka cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

Chicken 65 is made and then added to our special biryani rice.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Cubes of lamb cooked in aromatic rice in chef's special spice.

Veg. Biryani

Veg. Biryani

$12.99

Himalayan grown aromatic basmati rice & succulent cooked with chef's special ingredients.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Made with aromatic basmati rice and boiled eggs cooked in chef special spices.

Breads

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.99

White flour dough cooked with milk and butter.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.49

White flour naan with minced garlic garnished with cilantro.

Bullet Naan

$4.00
Extra Pav

Extra Pav

$2.49

Two extra pav

Bhautra

$3.49

Gobi Paratha

$4.49

Butter Roti

$2.99

Tawa Paratha

$2.99

Kashmiri Paratha

$4.49

Aloo Paratha

$4.49

Lachha Paratha

$3.49

Kati Rolls

Achari Roll

Achari Roll

$7.99

Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in pickled spices.

Tikka Roll

Tikka Roll

$7.99

Your choice of paneer, chicken or lamb(add $1) marinated in chef's special sauce

Paneer Bhurji Roll

Paneer Bhurji Roll

$7.99

Our house specialty. Fresh shredded paneer sautéed in spices.

Desserts

Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.49

Sweet milk patties, dipped in cardamom flavored milk with pistachio.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.49

Milk based balls dipped in rose & honey syrup.

Family Pack

Please make two curry selections.

vegetarian

$29.99

Rice(Provided)

Non Vegetarian

$30.99

Rice(Provided)

Can Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Thumbs Up

$2.99

Jeera

$2.99

Water

$1.50

Limca

$2.99

Lassi

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.50
Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$3.00
Rose Lassi

Rose Lassi

$3.50
Salt Lass

Salt Lass

$3.00

Chai

Masala Chai

$1.50

Madras Chai

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bombay Dhabba Malvern is a fast casual Indian restaurant that specializes in Indian street food ranging from Wada pav, Kathi rolls, pav bhaji along with tasty Indian curries with mouth watering Tikka masala sauce and Biryanis to fill your appetite.

Location

490 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355

Directions

Gallery
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern image
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern image
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern image
Bombay Dhabba - Malvern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dixie Picnic
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Frazer, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant:Malvern - 215 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
215 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Farm Boy Fresh
orange starNo Reviews
43 Lancaster Avenue East Whiteland Township, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse at People's Light
orange starNo Reviews
39 Conestoga Road Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Brewing Company - Malvern
orange starNo Reviews
20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Malvern

Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
McKenzie Brew House
orange star4.2 • 1,099
240 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Taco + Bar - Malvern
orange star4.6 • 647
30 Liberty Blvd #160 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
The Greyhound Malvern closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
orange star4.6 • 546
81 Lancaster Ave Store # 7 Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Malvern
orange star4.7 • 288
10-20 Liberty Boulevard Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Malvern
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston