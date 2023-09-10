True Blue Bakery - Malvern 490 Lancaster Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
WE’RE TRUE BLUE: HONEST, LOYAL, & AUTHENTIC. Not only in life but also in making the best Australian pies and pastries possible. We’re using authentic, traditional, ingredients. Real flour, real butter, real sugar for an honest flavor and unforgettable experience.
480 Lancaster Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355
