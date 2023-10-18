Buy any Sandwich, Salad or Wrap and Get a Free Juice
FREEJUICE
Buy any Sandwich, Salad or Wrap and Get a Free Juice
FREEJUICE
Lemonade/CYO

LemonCrave

LemonCrave
LemonCrave
$6.95

Start with the Basics: Freshly Squeezed Lemons and Agave. Then add 1 or 2 of your Favorite Fresh Fruits or Veggies to make the Perfect Combo!

Juices

Antioxidant
$9.00

Blueberries, Beets, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon

Citrus Berry
$9.00

Blueberries, Pineapples, Oranges

Citrus Spice
$9.00

Spicy! Lemon, Ginger, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne, Agave

Green Extreme
$9.00

Ginger, Lime, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery

Sour Apple
$9.00

Spinach, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Pineapple

Strawberry MoJo
$9.00

Strawberries, Pineapple, Basil, Lime, Cucumber

Sweet Leaf
$9.00

Spinach, Apple, Pineapple

Sweetox
$9.00

Blueberries, Beets, Pineapple, Apple

Food

Sandwhiches/Wraps

BLTA
BLTA
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper

Caprese
Caprese
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spinach, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Ceasar Wrap
$12.50

Tortilla, Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Cheesy Hummus
Cheesy Hummus
$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Hummus, Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Chicken & The Egg
Chicken & The Egg
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Spinach

CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
CBR (chicken,bacon, ranch)
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Romaine

Egg Salad
Egg Salad
$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Egg Salad, Red Onion, Goat Cheese

Garden
Garden
$12.50

Tortilla, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Urban Greens, Balsamic Dressing, Salt & Pepper

Garlic Chicken
Garlic Chicken
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Grilled Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Spinach, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Melt
Chicken Melt
$12.50

Ciabatta Bread, Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lemon Juice, Salt & Pepper

Rise & Shine
Rise & Shine
$12.50

Tortilla, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Salt & Pepper

Waldorf
Waldorf
$12.50

Sourdough Bread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato

Salad

Blueberry Fields
Blueberry Fields
$12.95

Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Goat Cheese

Caprese
Caprese
$12.95

Urban Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Ceasar
Chicken Ceasar
$12.95

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton, Caesar Dressing

CraveWell Cobb
CraveWell Cobb
$12.95

Urban Greens, Sliced Egg, Cherry Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese

Garden Salad
Garden Salad
$12.95

Urban Greens, Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Croutons, Celery

Pecan Apple
Pecan Apple
$12.95

Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Apple, Croutons

The CraveWell
The CraveWell
$12.95

Urban Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Turkey Bacon, Celery, Croutons

Waldorf Salad
Waldorf Salad
$12.95

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Cheddar Cheese

Toast

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
$6.00

Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes

Avo Hummus
Avo Hummus
$6.00

Hummus, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Goat Cheese, Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Bruschetta
Bruschetta
$6.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad
$6.00

Waldorf Chicken Salad, Red Onion, Avocado

Cucumber Hummus
Cucumber Hummus
$6.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Olive Oil

Hazelnut Toast
Hazelnut Toast
$6.00

Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Shredded Coconut

Smoothies

Banana Bliss
Banana Bliss
$9.00+

Oat Milk, Bananas, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey, Granola

Blueberry Lime
Blueberry Lime
$9.00+

Coconut Water, Lime Juice, Ginger, Apple Juice, Blueberries, Basil

Chocolate Strawberry
Chocolate Strawberry
$9.00+

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Maple Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Cacao

Create Your Own Smoothie
Create Your Own Smoothie
$9.00+
Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
$9.00+

Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla

DragonFruit Limeade
DragonFruit Limeade
$9.00+

Pineapple, Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Agave

Island Breeze
Island Breeze
$9.00+

Lime Juice, Ginger, Coconut Water, Mango, Pineapple, Agave, Basil

Java Buzz
Java Buzz
$9.00+

Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana, Vanilla, Nutella, Maple Cinnamon

Lean Green
Lean Green
$9.00+

Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Agave, Almond Butter

Pina Colada
Pina Colada
$9.00+

Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil

Very Berry
Very Berry
$9.00+

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave, Vanilla

Smoothie Bowls

Island Blue Bowl
Island Blue Bowl
$12.50

Base: Oat Milk, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Blue Spirulina, Almond Butter, Vanilla Toppings: Granola, Pineapple, Shredded Coconut

Choco Strawberry Bowl
Choco Strawberry Bowl
$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Nutella

Green Delight Bowl
Green Delight Bowl
$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Spinach, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Butter, Honey Toppings: Granola, Candied Pecans, Banana

Mango Paradise Bowl
Mango Paradise Bowl
$12.50

Base: Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Mango, Shredded Coconut

Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
$12.50

Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana

Pink Passion Bowl
Pink Passion Bowl
$12.50

Almond Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Dragon Fruit, Coconut Oil Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Shredded Coconut

Very Berry Bowl
Very Berry Bowl
$12.50

Base: Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Agave Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry

Kids

Kids Menu

Candy Apple Wrap
$6.00

Tortilla, Nutella, Apple, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Chips

Grilled Cheese(sandwhich)
$6.00

Sourdough Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper

Peanut Butter Banana Wrap
Peanut Butter Banana Wrap
$6.00

Tortilla, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Maple Cinnamon

Blueberry Blast (smoothie)
Blueberry Blast (smoothie)
$6.00

Oat Milk, Blueberries, Banana, Agave

Strawberry Mango(smoothie)
Strawberry Mango(smoothie)
$6.00

Coconut Water, Mango, Strawberry, Honey

Orange Cream (smoothie)
Orange Cream (smoothie)
$6.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Vanilla, Agave

Tractor Beverage

Berry Patch
$3.00+
Tractor Punch
$3.00+
Hibiscus Tea
$3.00+
Strawberry Dragonfruit
$3.00+

Create Your Own

CYO

CYO
$6.00+

Grab and Go

Chips

Chips
$2.00