Brody's Mexican Restaurant - 1166 S Sage Dr
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1166 S Sage Dr, Cedar City UT 84720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bruno's Italian - Bruno's Italian Cedar City
No Reviews
1744 W Royal Hunt Drive Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant
Yummy Tummy Sweets Bakery - 4346 N 2400 W
No Reviews
491 South Main Street Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant
Puerto Vallarta - 1575 West 200 North
No Reviews
1575 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar City
Costa Vida - Cedar City - Cedar City
4.4 • 2,734
1415 S Providence Center Dr Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1 - Cedar City
4.5 • 988
565 S Main St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurant