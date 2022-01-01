Go
The Hub Pizza & More

Small town Feel, BIG New York Taste!

PIZZA

2002 N Main St #5 • $$

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Bites$1.50
Our hand tossed NY style dough, hand
cut, and drizzled with fresh garlic
butter and a shred of fresh Parmesan
cheese.
Regular Size Frostbites$4.25
A customer favorite! Bite-sized NY style dough, hand cut and baked with a brown sugar glaze, then drizzled with a cream cheese cinnamon icing after bake.
The Pioneer$12.00
Supreme Pizza. Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and olives.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Classic Cheese Pizza.
The California$12.00
Our take on the Hawaiian Pizza! Red Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, and chunks of cream cheese.
Cowpie Breadsticks$2.75
Our NY style pull-apart bread drizzled with fresh garlic butter and shredded Romano cheese.
Side of Ranch$0.65
Creamy ranch for all your dipping needs. (2oz cup)
Salads$2.00
Fresh crispy spring mix lettuces with green peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
You choose your crust style, sauce, and any of our fresh toppings! (including 1/2 & 1/2 pizzas!)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

2002 N Main St #5

Cedar City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
