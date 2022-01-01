Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1
Closed today
988 Reviews
$$
565 S Main St
Cedar City, UT 84720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
565 S Main St, Cedar City UT 84720
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria
Great Pizza & Great Vibes. Enjoy!
Slurps Up
Thanks for coming through!
Bruno's Italian
Bruno’s Italian,
Serving up fresh, delicious food; made to order using only quality ingredients.
Come join the family.