Yummy Tummy Sweets Bakery 4346 N 2400 W

491 South Main Street

Cedar City, UT 84720

CUPCAKES

Single

$3.00

2 pack

$5.75

4 pack

$11.50

Half dozen

$15.95

One dozen

$30.99

GOURMET CUPCAKES

Single gourmet cupcake

$3.99

2 pack

$7.50

4 pack

$14.25

6 pack

$20.99

1 dozen

$37.99

CHEESECAKE

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE SLICE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$6.00

RASPBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE

$6.50

OREO FUDGE

$5.90

LEMONADE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

Biscoff cookie

$6.50

Whole New York Style 10in

$50.00

6in Personal Cheesecake

$21.99

7 inch personal cheesecake

$27.99

9 inch raspberry white chocolate cheesecake whole

$62.50

MACARONS

Single

$2.50

2 pack

$5.00

4 pack

$10.00

Half dozen

$15.00

One dozen

$25.00

CAKES

Special of the week

$55.00

Lemonade cake with fruit 6in

$55.00

Smores 6 in

$50.00

Root beer

$50.00

German chocolate cake 8 inch

$70.00

Oreo fudge 6 in

$50.00

Confetti vanilla drip cake 6 in

$52.00

Raspberry white chocolate 8 inch

$70.00

German chocolate 6 inch

$55.00

Raspberry white chocolate 6 inch

$55.00

Strawberries and cream 6 in

$55.00

Butter pecan 6 in

$50.00

Pina colada 6in

$55.00

BROWNIES

Single

$3.99

2 pack

$7.75

4 pack

$14.50

Half dozen

$20.99

One dozen

$37.99

COOKIES

LOADED CHOCOLATE CHIP

$2.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.50

pb

$2.25

Butterscotch

$2.25

2 pack

$4.00

Half dozen

$10.00

One dozen

$17.00

Trifles & tres leche

Tres leche with strawberries

$4.00+

Mango tres leche

$4.00+

Raspberry cheesecake trifle

$4.00+

Strawberries and cream trifle

$4.00+

Oreo trifle

$4.00+

Banana cream pie trifle

$4.00+

Drinks

Martinellis apple juice

$3.50

Victorian lemonade

$3.75

Milk carton

$1.50

Chocolate milk

$2.75

Water bottle

$1.00

Cake topper

Birthday topper

$1.50

Candle pack

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Custom Cakes, cupcakes and treats all made 100% from scratch ! Now open with grab and go desserts made daily !

