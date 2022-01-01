Go
Toast

Brubaker's Café and Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

13 N Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel Breakfast Sandwhich$5.75
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Wrap$5.75
Egg, cheddar, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Served in a spinach or flour wrap.
Oatmeal Cream Pie$2.75
Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Macchiato with our house made vanilla syrup, drizzled with fresh in house made caramel sauce.
White Mocha$4.75
Latte with white mocha sauce. Topped with whipped cream.
Club Sandwich$8.75
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Turkey Cheddar$7.25
Fresh roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, mayo, and a sprinkle of our signature sandwich seasoning. On your choice of bread. Pressed in our panini grill for a crisp toasted bread.
Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk and medium layer of milk foam.
Fireside Latte$5.25
Latte with hazelnut, toasted marshmallow*, and vanilla*
*Made in house
See full menu

Location

13 N Main Street

Sumter SC

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sumter Cut Rate Soda Fountain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoney's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carolina Crab House - Sumter

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!!

The Restaurant at Second Mill

No reviews yet

Delicious Southern food done right! Mouth-watering steaks, the best country food in town, and courteous staff. Located on Broad Street across from the Walmart in Sumter, South Carolina.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston