Buck's Country Cookin'

Family style restaurant serving homestyle cooking. We strive on quality, good portions and friendly service. We offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and pizza. Besides our entrées we have homemade desserts that are raved about. Customer favorite .......Grandmas Carrot Cake! We are located in the Plaza East strip at the intersection of M 55 and Houghton Avenue (75 business loop). 2.2 Miles off of exit 212

105 Plaza East

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
Half pound Angus sirloin patty with hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on a grilled bun with french fries and pickle spear
Extra Tartar$0.25
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with french fries, a pickle spear and a side of ranch dressing
Cod$13.99
Lightly battered cod fillets fried golden brown. Served with choice of side dish, potato and hush puppies.
Grilled Reuben$11.99
Shaved corn beef with sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread with french fries and a pickle spear
1 Extra Piece of Cod$3.99
Philly Steak Sandwich$11.49
Shaved sirloin with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served and a grilled sub bun with french fries and a pickle spear
Boneless Wing Basket$10.99
10 Boneless Chicken Wings served with French Fries. Order wings Plain or Tossed in Hot, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili or Sriracha
Bucks Chicken Dinner$13.99
Lightly breaded pressure fried four piece chicken dinner, served with choice of potato and choice of side dish. Served with hush puppies.
Cheese Sticks$7.49
Location

105 Plaza East

West Branch MI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
